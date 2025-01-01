iOS Devices At Greater Risk of Phishing Attacks: Lookout

Boston-based Lookout, a data-centric cloud security company, said in a new study that iOS devices are more exposed to phishing and web content threats than Android. The study covers the third quarter (July-August) of the calendar year (2024).

Researchers in the Lookout Threat Lab noted some particularly concerning findings including a 17% increase in enterprise-focused credential theft and phishing attempts since last quarter, a 32% increase in the number of malicious app detections, and an interesting trend where iOS devices are more exposed to phishing and web content threats.

According to Lookout, 19% of enterprise iOS devices were exposed to at least one mobile phishing attack in each of the first three quarters in 2024. In contrast, 10.9% of enterprise Android devices were exposed to at least one mobile phishing attack in each of the first three quarters in 2024, the company said.

The mobile threat landscape continues to evolve and grow at an alarming rate as cybercrime groups shift their tactics and target mobile devices in the early stages of their attacks, Lookout said.

In addition, researchers in the Lookout Threat Lab recently disclosed two critical mobile surveillanceware family discoveries that they have been tracking for some time now. The two families are operated by advanced persistent threat (APT) groups based out of China and Russia.

Lookout said it’s industry-leading AI-driven dataset of more than 220 million devices, 360 million apps, and billions of web items, helped the company identify global trends that help inform security teams across every industry and geography about how to protect the data from mobile threats, where mobile vulnerabilities present risk, and integrate mobile device telemetry into their enterprise endpoint security strategy through SIEM, SOAR, or XDR integration.

