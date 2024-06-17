iPhone 13 Sees Significant Price Drop on Flipkart: Save ₹14,901 with Exchange Offer

In an unexpected turn of events, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 13, bringing the price down by ₹14,901. This substantial reduction makes Apple’s flagship device more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Details of the Discount

The iPhone 13, originally priced at ₹59,900 for the 128GB variant, is now available for ₹52,999. This initial markdown is further enhanced by a generous exchange offer, where customers can trade in their old smartphones for an additional discount of up to ₹14,901. The final price, after combining both discounts, could potentially drop below ₹40,000, depending on the model and condition of the exchanged device.

How to Avail the Exchange Offer

To take advantage of this deal, customers need to follow a few simple steps:

Select the iPhone 13 model and color of your choice on Flipkart. Click on the “Buy with Exchange” option. Enter the details of your old smartphone (brand, model, IMEI number). Flipkart will assess the value of your old phone and display the final discounted price. If you agree to the terms, proceed with the order, and schedule a pickup for your old device.

Things to Keep in Mind

The exchange value of your old phone depends on its model, condition, and age.

The offer is valid for a limited time, so it’s advisable to act quickly.

The discount is available on all color and storage variants of the iPhone 13.

Why This Deal is Worth Considering

The iPhone 13 boasts a powerful A15 Bionic chip, a stunning Super Retina XDR display, and a versatile dual-camera system. It’s also equipped with 5G capabilities, ensuring faster download and streaming speeds. This deal presents a unique opportunity to own a premium smartphone at a significantly reduced price.