iPhone 13 Sees Significant Price Drop on Flipkart: Save ₹14,901 with Exchange Offer

In an unexpected turn of events, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 13, bringing the price down by ₹14,901. This substantial reduction makes Apple’s flagship device more accessible to a wider range of consumers.
Details of the Discount
The iPhone 13, originally priced at ₹59,900 for the 128GB variant, is now available for ₹52,999. This initial markdown is further enhanced by a generous exchange offer, where customers can trade in their old smartphones for an additional discount of up to ₹14,901. The final price, after combining both discounts, could potentially drop below ₹40,000, depending on the model and condition of the exchanged device.
How to Avail the Exchange Offer
To take advantage of this deal, customers need to follow a few simple steps:
- Select the iPhone 13 model and color of your choice on Flipkart.
- Click on the “Buy with Exchange” option.
- Enter the details of your old smartphone (brand, model, IMEI number).
- Flipkart will assess the value of your old phone and display the final discounted price.
- If you agree to the terms, proceed with the order, and schedule a pickup for your old device.
Things to Keep in Mind
- The exchange value of your old phone depends on its model, condition, and age.
- The offer is valid for a limited time, so it’s advisable to act quickly.
- The discount is available on all color and storage variants of the iPhone 13.
Why This Deal is Worth Considering
The iPhone 13 boasts a powerful A15 Bionic chip, a stunning Super Retina XDR display, and a versatile dual-camera system. It’s also equipped with 5G capabilities, ensuring faster download and streaming speeds. This deal presents a unique opportunity to own a premium smartphone at a significantly reduced price.