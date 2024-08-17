iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Seize the Savings Before the iPhone 16 Arrives

The anticipation for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 series is building, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait for the latest tech to enjoy a great deal. As India celebrates its Independence Day, the current-generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are receiving substantial discounts, making them even more attractive options for those seeking a premium smartphone experience.
iPhone 15: A Flagship at a Fraction of the Price
The iPhone 15, with its powerful A15 Bionic chip, stunning Super Retina XDR display, and advanced camera system, is already a top contender in the smartphone market. Now, with a price drop from ₹79,900 to ₹69,690 for the 128GB variant, it’s an even more compelling choice. And if you use an ICICI Bank or SBI Bank card, you can snag it for an impressive ₹65,690.
iPhone 15 Plus: Bigger Screen, Bigger Savings
If you crave a larger display, the iPhone 15 Plus is the perfect fit. Its expansive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display offers an immersive viewing experience, whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or browsing the web. Originally priced at ₹89,900, the 128GB model is now listed at ₹77,190, and with the additional bank discount, you can get it for just ₹73,190.
Don’t Miss Out on These Deals
These discounts present a fantastic opportunity to own a cutting-edge iPhone without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for a compact and powerful device like the iPhone 15 or a larger screen for multimedia enjoyment with the iPhone 15 Plus, there’s never been a better time to upgrade.
Remember, these deals are likely to be time-sensitive, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of them while you can. With the iPhone 16 launch just around the corner, these price cuts may not last long.