iPhone 15 Prices Drop to All-Time Low on Vijay Sales Ahead of iPhone 16 Launch

Vijay Sales offers unprecedented discounts on the iPhone 15 lineup as Apple's iPhone 16 launch approaches. Find out how much you can save on the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, and 15 Pro models.

In anticipation of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 launch, electronics retailer Vijay Sales has slashed prices on the iPhone 15 lineup to their lowest levels ever. This presents a golden opportunity for consumers to grab the latest iPhone models at significantly reduced prices.

iPhone 15 Price Drop:

The base model iPhone 15 (128GB) now starts at ₹69,690 on Vijay Sales, a substantial ₹10,210 discount from its original price of ₹79,900. Shoppers can further reduce the price to ₹65,690 by using an ICICI or SBI credit card for an additional ₹4,000 off.

iPhone 15 Plus and Pro Offers:

iPhone 15 Plus: Save ₹12,710 on the iPhone 15 Plus, now available for ₹77,190. This model offers a larger screen and extended battery life compared to the standard iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 Pro: For those seeking top-tier performance and features, the iPhone 15 Pro (256GB) is discounted to ₹1,23,490, down from ₹1,34,900. An additional ₹3,000 discount applies with ICICI or SBI credit cards.

Why Buy Now?

With the iPhone 16 launch expected on September 10th (though not officially confirmed by Apple), these discounts on the iPhone 15 lineup are likely to be the most significant we’ll see. It’s a perfect time to upgrade your smartphone and experience the latest Apple technology at a more affordable price.

Don’t miss out on these incredible iPhone deals at Vijay Sales. Visit their website or your nearest store today to grab your new iPhone 15 at its lowest-ever price! Share this news with your friends and family who might be looking to upgrade their phones.