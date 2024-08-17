Poco Pad 5G Tablet Set to Launch in India on August 23

Chinese tech company Poco is gearing up to introduce its first tablet, the Poco Pad 5G, to the Indian market on August 23. The device initially made its global debut in May of this year, and it will soon be available for purchase in India exclusively through Flipkart. The Walmart-owned e-commerce giant has already listed the tablet on its platform, and it is expected that the Indian version will share the same specifications as its global counterpart. Let’s take a closer look at what the Poco Pad 5G has to offer.

Display and Performance

The global variant of the Poco Pad 5G sports a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a peak brightness of 600 nits, supports Dolby Vision, and offers a 2.5K resolution for crisp and vibrant visuals. Powering the tablet is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, ensuring enhanced speed and efficiency. The tablet also features a sleek metal construction for added durability and a premium aesthetic. The Poco Pad 5G runs on HyperOS-based Android 14, promising regular updates for both Android and security.

Memory, Storage, and Battery

The Poco Pad 5G comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, files, and media. Additionally, it offers a microSD card slot for expandable storage. A robust 10,000mAh battery keeps the tablet running, and it supports 33W fast charging for quick power-ups. The tablet also incorporates Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience.

Connectivity and Pricing

Connectivity options for the Poco Pad 5G are expected to include 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. In terms of pricing, it is anticipated to be available for under ₹20,000 in India, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

The Poco Pad 5G aims to strike a balance between high-end features and affordability, positioning it as a strong contender in the Indian tablet market. Its design and specifications highlight Poco’s commitment to innovation and expanding its product offerings in India. Tech enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate the arrival of this new addition to Poco’s lineup, which promises to deliver a blend of performance, style, and value.