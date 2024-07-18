iPhone 15 Mega Discount: Get it for ₹44,940 on Paytm Mall

The Apple iPhone 15, initially priced at ₹79,900 in India, is now available at a remarkably lower price on Paytm Mall. The discount offered brings down the price to just ₹44,940, marking the lowest selling point for the iPhone 15 since its debut.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The Apple iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering a resolution of 2556×1179 pixels and peak brightness up to 2,000 nits. The display, fortified with Apple’s Ceramic Shield, incorporates the innovative Dynamic Island for notifications. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip and features a new 48-megapixel main camera, enhancing photo and video quality. Additional features include advanced portrait capabilities, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, dual speakers, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Comparative Pricing of Apple iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 is available at varied prices across different platforms. Paytm Mall presents the most competitive rate at ₹44,940. Other platforms like JioMart offer the device at ₹69,900 with a ₹10,000 discount, while both Flipkart and Amazon have it listed at ₹70,999. Close in competition, Vijay Sales has it priced at ₹70,990, and slightly higher are Croma and Reliance Digital at ₹71,290 and ₹71,900, respectively.

Market Trends and Buyer Recommendations

Prices for the Apple iPhone 15 are not static and could vary with potential discounts available across various e-commerce platforms. Prospective buyers should keep an eye on these platforms to snag the best deal, especially given the notable price variation and the exceptional discount on Paytm Mall.

This extensive pricing disparity provides a unique buying opportunity, particularly on Paytm Mall, where the iPhone 15 is significantly more accessible financially compared to its original launch price.