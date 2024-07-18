Swatch’s Vibrant Summer Collection: Embrace Joyful Colors

Swatch's COLORS OF JOY Collection offers vibrant, oversized BIG BOLD watches in transparent colors, perfect for celebrating summer with a bold statement.

Swatch unveils the COLORS OF JOY Collection, a bold and vibrant line of BIG BOLD watches designed to celebrate the carefree spirit of summer.

Light and Transparent Designs

This summer, Swatch encourages you to break free from routine and embrace the season’s vibrant energy with their new COLORS OF JOY Collection. Featuring six supersized BIG BOLD models, the collection embodies a confident, irreverent attitude perfect for those who dare to be different.

A Spectrum of Summer Colors

Each watch in the collection comes in a range of transparent, zingy colors designed to be worn anywhere, with anything. The collection includes:

YELLOW JOY: Evokes sunrise vibes and signals an epic day ahead.

ORANGE JOY: Captures the feel-good boost of warm morning sunlight.

TURQUOISE JOY: Invites a refreshing dip or a cool drink, offering a moment of joy in the afternoon heat.

PINK JOY: Inspired by the early evening sunset, perfect for relaxing with friends.

PURPLE JOY: Reflects the magic of twilight as day transitions into evening.

NAVY JOY: A deep blue companion for moonlit walks, pillow talk, or a night on the town.

Sustainable and Comfortable

In a first for Swatch, the watches, including their integrated bracelets and folding butterfly clasps, are made using biosourced materials. This innovative approach results in lightweight, comfortable timepieces that are both water-resistant and perfect for any summer adventure.

Embrace Vibrant Vibes

Whether you’re at the pool, the beach, or the park, the COLORS OF JOY Collection is designed to elevate your summer experience. Embrace the BIG BOLD vibrant vibes and let Swatch’s joyful colors enhance your summer escapades.

The COLORS OF JOY Collection is available now at Swatch stores worldwide and on swatch.com.