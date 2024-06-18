iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max See Price Reductions in India, Exclusive to Apple Intelligence-Compatible Models

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have recently undergone notable price reductions in India. This adjustment comes as these models become exclusively eligible for Apple Intelligence, signaling a strategic pricing move to boost adoption.

Price Adjustments Overview

As of June 2024, the base model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available at ₹148,900, a decrease from its initial listing. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro has seen a reduction, now starting at ₹137,990 for the 256 GB model. These reductions make the latest technology more accessible to Indian consumers and are available through major retailers and online platforms including Amazon.

Specifications and Features

Both iPhone 15 Pro models boast impressive specifications, enhancing user experience with top-tier technology. They feature the Apple A17 Pro processor, known for its efficiency and performance, and are equipped with a triple camera system including a 48MP wide-angle primary sensor. The iPhone 15 Pro offers a 6.1-inch display, while the Pro Max comes with a larger 6.7-inch screen, both supporting OLED Super Retina XDR for stunning visuals.

Enhanced Features

Market Implications

The price reduction is likely aimed at making these premium devices more competitive against rivals like Samsung and OnePlus, which have also been aggressive in their pricing strategies. This move could potentially increase Apple’s market share in India, where consumers are increasingly aspiring to own high-end smartphones.

Apple’s decision to reduce the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could significantly impact the Indian smartphone market. By making these high-end models more accessible, Apple not only caters to the premium segment but also reinforces its commitment to India as a key market.