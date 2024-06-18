Samsung Releases the Galaxy Book4 Edge, Its First Copilot+ PC, in Indian Markets

Samsung has recently introduced the Galaxy Book4 Edge in India, marking its entry into the innovative realm of Copilot+ PCs. This new lineup features advanced AI capabilities integrated with Microsoft’s Copilot+ technology, setting a new benchmark in the PC industry.

A Closer Look at the Galaxy Book4 Edge

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is available in two models: a 14-inch and a 16-inch version, both boasting an AMOLED 3K display with a resolution of 2880×1800. These displays are capable of up to 120Hz variable refresh rates and offer a color volume of 120% DCI-P3, ensuring vibrant and sharp visuals. The devices are built with premium, eco-friendly materials such as recycled plastics, glass, and aluminum, and come in an elegant Sapphire Blue finish.

Under the hood, both models are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chipset. The 14-inch model comes with the X1E-80-100 version, while the 16-inch variant is equipped with the more powerful X1E-84-100 model. These processors are supported by 16GB of RAM and offer storage options of up to 1TB, catering to high-performance needs and multitasking efficiency.

Enhanced Connectivity and User Experience

Connectivity is a forte for the Galaxy Book4 Edge, with support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 standards, although availability may vary based on location and network conditions. Additionally, these laptops feature a range of ports including USB4, HDMI 2.1, and more, enhancing their versatility.

Audio and video calls are significantly improved on these devices thanks to Windows Studio effects like portrait blur and voice focus. The built-in quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos technology also enhance the auditory experience, making these laptops suitable for both entertainment and professional use.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Book4 Edge series is competitively priced, with the 14-inch model starting at approximately ₹1,12,450 and the 16-inch model starting around ₹1,20,778. These laptops are designed to provide a seamless and integrated user experience, especially when used in conjunction with Galaxy smartphones, utilizing features like Live Translate, Circle to Search, and more​​.