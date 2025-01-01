iPhone 16, OnePlus 12R, and More: The Most Popular Smartphones of 2024

The year 2024 witnessed a multitude of smartphone launches, ranging from budget-friendly models to high-end flagships. As technology advanced, 5G became the standard, even for more affordable phones. The market also saw innovative designs like compact candy bar-sized models and foldable devices. These launches included noteworthy models from industry giants such as Samsung, Apple, and Google, as well as other brands making their mark in the competitive Indian market.

CMF Phone 1: A Standout Modular Smartphone

The CMF Phone 1 distinguished itself with its modular design, allowing it to excel in day-to-day tasks like app navigation, multimedia consumption, messaging, and calls without lag. Its camera capabilities are competitive within its price range, and its battery life exceeds a day on regular use, showcasing its efficiency.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: The All-Rounder

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro offers a comprehensive package with its premium metallic frame and curved display, ensuring smooth performance across various tasks. What sets it apart is its 125W charging capability, which can recharge the battery in mere minutes, making it a practical choice for users seeking both style and substance.

OnePlus 12R: Flagship Experience at Half the Cost

The OnePlus 12R is tailored to provide a high-end experience at a significantly lower price point. It excels in performance and photography, supported by a long-lasting battery. OnePlus enhances the deal by including a 100W super-fast charger and a high-quality silicone case, adding exceptional value.

Apple iPhone 16: Bridging the Gap

In 2024, the Apple iPhone 16 emerged as the standout in its series, incorporating features previously reserved for the Pro models. It introduced an Action button and a Camera Control button, along with a new 48MP main sensor and 4K video capabilities on the front camera. Powered by the A18 chip and supported by Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 offers unparalleled value.

Vivo X200 Pro: Master of Photography

The Vivo X200 Pro shines with its 200MP main camera and dual 50MP ultrawide lenses, capturing stunning photos under any lighting conditions. Its robust build quality, superior performance, and extended battery life make it a top choice for photography enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Continuing the Legacy

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sets new standards with its premium display, advanced quad-camera setup, and durable battery life. With unique Galaxy AI features and the versatile S Pen, it continues to lead the premium smartphone segment.

Vivo X Fold3 Pro: Redefining Foldables

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro addresses common concerns in the foldable phone category, offering a durable battery, a lightweight design, and a vibrant main inner display. Its versatile triple camera setup further enhances its appeal.