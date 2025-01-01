POCO X7, POCO X7 Pro Designs Unveiled Before India Release

Explore the newly revealed designs of the POCO X7 and POCO X7 Pro ahead of their launch in India on January 9th. Details on specs and more inside.

The POCO X7 series is all set to make its debut as a continuation of the popular midrange POCO X6 series. Scheduled for launch on January 9th at 5:30 PM IST, the series will introduce two new models: the POCO X7 5G and the POCO X7 Pro 5G. Ahead of the launch, POCO has showcased the designs of these upcoming devices on their social media platforms, confirming the earlier renders we exclusively shared.

Distinctive Design Elements

The POCO X7 Pro distinguishes itself with a dual rear camera setup enclosed within a vertical oblong shape, contrasting sharply with the POCO X7, which features a unique squircle camera island that includes three cameras. The POCO X7 cleverly integrates the flashlight module into one of the lens-like cutouts within its squircle, whereas the X7 Pro positions the flash lens separately from the oblong camera setup.

Color Variations and Build

The POCO X7 Pro will likely be available in three color variants: a striking signature yellow with black accents, a sleek full black, and a vibrant green. The standard POCO X7 is expected to debut in silver and green hues. A notable design variation between the two is in the build of their edges; the Pro model boasts flat sides conducive to flat screens, while the POCO X7 sports curved edges accompanying a slightly curved screen.

Specifications and Performance

In terms of specifications, the POCO X7 Pro is anticipated to be powered by the more robust Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, compared to the Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset in the standard X7. Battery capacity also differs significantly between the models, with the Pro variant equipped with a larger 6,000mAh battery supporting a rapid 90W charging capability, and the POCO X7 featuring a 5,110mAh battery with a 45W charging speed.

As the launch date nears, more details regarding the specifications and pricing of the POCO X7 series are expected to be confirmed. The POCO X6 series previously debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999, setting expectations for the pricing strategy of these new models.