iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: A Comprehensive Comparison

In today’s tech landscape, flagship smartphones like the iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra continue to push boundaries in design, display, performance, and battery life. Let’s dive into the key differences to help you decide which one might be the right choice.

Dimensions and Build: iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The iPhone 16 Pro is slightly more compact, measuring 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm and weighing 199g, making it more pocket-friendly compared to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which stands larger at 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm and weighs in at 232g. Both models feature a robust titanium frame, though Apple uses grade 5 titanium while Samsung opts for grade 2. Each phone also has a glass front and back with high-quality Corning-made protection.

Both devices are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. However, Apple claims the iPhone 16 Pro can withstand depths up to 6 meters for 30 minutes, while Samsung limits the Galaxy S24 Ultra to 1.5 meters.

Display: iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The display is where both phones shine but in slightly different ways. The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED with Dolby Vision support and a peak brightness of 2000 nits, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a larger 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 2600 nits. Samsung’s higher brightness level is particularly useful for outdoor use. However, Apple’s color accuracy and Dolby Vision support make it a strong competitor for HDR content enthusiasts.

Resolution-wise, Samsung edges out with a higher pixel density at 1440 x 3120 pixels, while the iPhone offers 1206 x 2622 pixels, which results in sharp visuals but at a slightly lower density.

Performance and Software: iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Under the hood, iPhone 16 Pro runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chip (3 nm) paired with iOS 18, delivering a seamless performance with Apple’s hexa-core processor design. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (4 nm), an octa-core setup capable of handling demanding tasks smoothly. Samsung’s commitment to updates promises seven major Android upgrades—a significant long-term perk.

In terms of storage, iPhone 16 Pro starts with 128GB and offers up to 1TB, all paired with 8GB RAM. Samsung matches this with options starting at 256GB, extending to 1TB, but includes 12GB RAM for better multitasking.

Camera Capabilities: iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Camera performance is a focal point for both devices. The iPhone 16 Pro packs a 48 MP primary camera, a 12 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 48 MP ultrawide camera, plus a TOF 3D LiDAR scanner for depth. Its video capabilities are impressive with support for 4K at up to 120 fps, Dolby Vision HDR, and even a spatial 3D video mode.

In comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a massive 200 MP primary camera, which excels in detail-rich shots. Its telephoto options include a 10 MP lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50 MP periscope telephoto for a competitive 5x zoom. Samsung’s 8K recording capability at 30 fps sets it apart, especially for those who enjoy ultra-high-definition video.

Selfie and Audio Features: iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

For selfies, the iPhone offers a 12 MP front camera with a 3D biometrics sensor for added security, capturing Dolby Vision HDR and spatial audio. The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 12 MP front camera lacks 3D depth sensing but supports HDR10+ for vivid selfies.

Audio quality remains high on both, with stereo speakers and the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung, however, steps it up with 32-bit/384kHz audio tuned by AKG, which might appeal to audiophiles.

Battery and Charging: iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Battery life and charging are crucial. iPhone 16 Pro houses a 3582 mAh battery with 50% charge achieved in about 30 minutes, plus 25W wireless charging and MagSafe support. Samsung’s 5000 mAh battery is significantly larger, promising longer life, and charges faster at 45W, reaching 65% in the same timeframe. Samsung’s device also includes reverse wireless charging, a handy feature that iPhone lacks.

Connectivity and Additional Features: iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Both phones include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS with multi-band support, including NavIC in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung has additional perks like Samsung DeX for a desktop experience and fingerprint sensor, while iPhone relies on Face ID for security and integrates Emergency SOS via satellite.

Pricing: iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

iPhone 16 Pro: Starts at ₹1,19,900 – Best Buy Link!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starts at ₹1,31,999 – Best Buy Link!

Final Thoughts

Choosing between the iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra largely depends on priorities. The iPhone offers seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem, advanced video features, and a smaller, lightweight build. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s larger screen, massive battery, and extensive camera capabilities make it a powerhouse for Android fans. Whether you prioritize display quality, processing power, or unique features, both smartphones are top contenders that bring their own strengths to the table.