iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: A Detailed Comparison

Compare iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Design, display, camera, performance, and battery to help you pick the best flagship for your needs in 2024.

When it comes to flagship smartphones, the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24 are both top contenders, each offering a unique set of features. This comparison dives into the essential aspects like design, display, performance, camera, and battery, giving a clear picture of what each device brings to the table.

Design and Build: iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

iPhone 16 measures 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm and weighs 170 g, featuring a sleek glass front and back (Corning-made) with an aluminum frame. It supports IP68 dust and water resistance for up to 6 meters for 30 minutes and offers colors like Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S24 is slightly more compact at 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm and lighter at 167 g or 168 g. It also boasts an aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back, designed to withstand tougher drops. While it’s IP68 certified, it can handle depths of up to 1.5 meters. Available in unique shades like Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and more, Samsung’s color range is vibrant.

Display Technology: iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

Both devices bring vibrant displays, but there are key differences. The iPhone 16 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2000 nits HBM brightness, ideal for bright outdoor conditions, supporting HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The Galaxy S24 sports a slightly larger 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 2600 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate for smoother animations. This display is also HDR10+ certified, giving it a strong advantage for content that demands high contrast.

Performance and Software: iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple’s latest A18 chip (3 nm), delivering strong efficiency with a Hexa-core setup, coupled with iOS 18. This chip is designed for enhanced AI performance and smooth multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy S24, however, splits between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (for the USA/Canada/China) and the Exynos 2400 (for international markets), ensuring high performance on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1. Samsung also promises up to 7 major Android upgrades, which is highly appealing for long-term use.

Camera Capabilities: iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

Photography is a strong suit for both devices. The iPhone 16 houses a 48 MP wide sensor with dual pixel PDAF and sensor-shift OIS, along with a 12 MP ultrawide lens, ideal for landscape shots. Video capabilities extend to 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

The Galaxy S24 steps up with a 50 MP main sensor, along with a 10 MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide camera with Samsung’s Super Steady video. It also supports 8K video recording, giving it an edge for ultra-high-definition content.

Battery and Charging: iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The iPhone 16 has a 3561 mAh battery with 50% charge in 30 minutes using PD 2.0. It also supports MagSafe wireless charging and reverse wired charging.

In contrast, the Galaxy S24 packs a larger 4000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging that also hits 50% in 30 minutes, alongside wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Additional Features: iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

For security, the iPhone 16 relies on Face ID, while the Galaxy S24 includes an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Both devices support NFC and have excellent connectivity options, though Samsung includes Samsung DeX for a desktop-like experience, making it more versatile for productivity on the go.

Pricing: iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

iPhone 16: Starts at ₹79,900 – Best Buy Link!

Samsung Galaxy S24: Starts at ₹57,320 – Best Buy Link!

Final Thoughts:

Choosing between the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24 ultimately comes down to preference. The iPhone excels in its build, iOS ecosystem, and impressive display. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 stands out with a more adaptable camera system, higher refresh rate, and versatile features like Samsung DeX.

If you’re deeply integrated into the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 16 will feel right at home. However, if you want more customization and added versatility, the Samsung Galaxy S24 offers powerful features that are hard to ignore.