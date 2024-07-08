Motorola Edge 50 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Specs, Features and Value Compared

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which mid-range powerhouse is right for you? Compare specs, features, performance, cameras, battery life, and price to find your perfect match.

Motorola’s Edge 50 lineup offers two compelling options: the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. While they share the Edge family name, each phone caters to a slightly different audience. Let’s dissect these devices to determine which one aligns perfectly with your needs.

Design and Build

Both phones exude a premium vibe with their curved displays and slim profiles. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, measuring 161.9 x 73.1 x 7.9 mm and weighing 174.9g, boasts a glass front, silicone polymer back (with a vegan leather option), and a plastic frame. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, slightly smaller at 161.2 x 72.4 x 8.2 mm and weighing 186g, features a glass or silicone polymer back (also with a vegan leather choice) housed in a more premium aluminum frame. Both are IP68 certified, guaranteeing resistance against dust and water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Display

The Fusion’s 6.7-inch P-OLED display offers a 1080 x 2400 resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate (120Hz in some regions). Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, it reaches a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro elevates the visual experience with a 6.7-inch P-OLED display boasting a sharper 1220 x 2712 resolution, HDR10+ support for enhanced dynamic range, and an astounding peak brightness of 2000 nits, all shielded by an unspecified version of Corning Gorilla Glass.

Performance

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (or Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 in some markets), delivering solid mid-range performance. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, however, takes the performance crown with the newer and more powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, ensuring a smoother experience for demanding tasks and graphics-intensive gaming. Both phones offer various storage and RAM configurations, ranging from 128GB with 8GB RAM to 512GB with 12GB RAM.

Camera

The Fusion’s dual-camera system comprises a 50MP main sensor with f/1.9 aperture, optical image stabilization (OIS), and Dual Pixel autofocus, paired with a 13MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. It can record videos up to 4K at 30fps.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro boasts a more versatile triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor with f/1.4 aperture, OIS, and multi-directional PDAF, a 10MP telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture, OIS, and 3x optical zoom, and the same 13MP ultrawide sensor found in the Fusion. The Pro’s camera capabilities extend to 4K video recording at 30fps with 10-bit HDR10+ support. Both phones house a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Battery Life and Charging

The Fusion houses a larger 5000mAh battery, promising extended usage on a single charge. It supports 68W wired charging, achieving a 50% charge in approximately 15 minutes. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, despite its smaller 4500mAh battery, compensates with blazing-fast 125W wired charging, claiming a full charge in under 18 minutes. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Software

Both phones run on Android 14, providing a clean and user-friendly interface. Motorola’s software additions are minimal, allowing for a near-stock Android experience.

Other Features

Both phones support 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 (Fusion) or 5.4 (Pro), NFC for contactless payments, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Pro additionally boasts a USB Type-C 3.1 port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, making it compatible with external displays.

Price

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion starts at Rs. 23,400, offering exceptional value for its features and performance. The Edge 50 Pro, with its enhanced specs and capabilities, is priced at Rs. 31,999.

The Verdict

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro undoubtedly reigns supreme with its superior display, more powerful processor, versatile camera system, and lightning-fast charging speeds. However, the Edge 50 Fusion offers exceptional value for its price, delivering a well-rounded smartphone experience with a larger battery and a still-impressive display and performance.

Ultimately, the ideal choice boils down to your individual needs and budget. If you crave top-tier performance and cutting-edge features, the Edge 50 Pro is your ideal companion. But if you seek a balanced smartphone experience without breaking the bank, the Edge 50 Fusion is a compelling contender.