iPhone 17 Pro Max Concept Renders Reveal Rumored New Camera Module Design

iPhone 17 Pro Max renders reveal a Pixel-inspired horizontal camera design, Dynamic Island updates, and key specs. Expected launch in September 2025.

The rumored iPhone 17 Pro Max design has surfaced online through concept renders, hinting at a fresh approach to its camera module. If the leaks are accurate, this marks a major redesign since the iPhone 11 Pro, released in 2019. The renders suggest Apple may adopt a Pixel-like horizontal camera layout, replacing the traditional square design.

A New Camera Module Design

Recent leaks from Weibo, reportedly sourced from Apple’s supply chain, hinted at a revamped rear frame for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Concept-based renders, originating from a Russian YouTube video, further illustrate this potential redesign. The rear camera module appears to feature a horizontal layout, drawing similarities to Google Pixel smartphones.

In this rumored design, the ultra-wide-angle lens is positioned centrally, flanked by the primary sensor, telephoto lens, and an LED flash. If implemented, this would represent a bold shift from Apple’s existing square camera module.

Front and Body Design Updates

While the rear sees significant changes, the front design retains familiar elements like the Dynamic Island and ultra-thin bezels. Reports suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max could also feature a shorter Dynamic Island, offering more screen space.

Apple may further introduce material changes, moving from a titanium body to aluminum, with parts of the glass rear panel also being replaced. These updates could contribute to a sleeker and lighter design.

Expected Features of the iPhone 17 Pro Max

Rumored specifications of the iPhone 17 Pro Max include:

A 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display.

The A18 Pro chipset based on the second-generation 3nm Apple architecture.

A triple-camera system with 48MP sensors, accompanied by a 24MP selfie camera.

A larger battery capacity for extended usage.

Launch Timeline

The iPhone 17 Pro Max series is expected to debut in September 2025, with India among the key markets for its release. However, since these renders are based on early leaks, the final design and features could vary. Additional details will likely emerge closer to the launch date.