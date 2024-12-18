Xiaomi 15 Ultra: A Closer Look at the Upcoming Flagship

Xiaomi 15 Ultra gains MIIT and 3C certifications, hinting at satellite communication, a larger battery, and 90W fast charging. Expected launch in February 2025.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is generating significant buzz as the anticipated successor to Xiaomi’s current flagship smartphone. Recent appearances on certification websites and leaks from reputable sources provide a glimpse into what this device might offer. With potential upgrades in battery life, charging capabilities, and communication features, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is poised to be a strong contender in the premium smartphone market.

MIIT Certification and Satellite Communication

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has recently been spotted on the MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) certification website in China. Listed with the model number 25019PNF3C, the certification confirms a key feature that was previously exclusive to the Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra: satellite communication. This technology enables two-way SOS messaging in areas without cellular coverage, providing an essential safety net for users in remote locations or emergency situations.

The MIIT certification also sheds light on the device’s network compatibility. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will support a wide range of network standards, including NR SA/NR NSA/TD-LTE/LTE FDD/WCDMA/GSM, ensuring seamless connectivity across different regions and network types. Furthermore, the listing confirms support for 5G-enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) technology, promising faster download and upload speeds and a more responsive mobile internet experience.

A Larger Battery on the Horizon

Addressing concerns about battery life in previous models, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumored to boast a significant increase in battery capacity. Tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that Xiaomi has resolved previous limitations, hinting at a battery that may match or even exceed the 6,100mAh cell found in the Xiaomi 15 Pro. This is a notable upgrade compared to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which offered a 5,300mAh battery in its China variant and a 5,000mAh battery in global models. A larger battery capacity will likely translate to longer usage times, addressing a key concern for power users and those who rely heavily on their smartphones throughout the day.

Fast Charging Capabilities

In addition to the MIIT certification, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has also appeared on the 3C certification website, revealing support for 90W fast charging. This feature will enable users to quickly recharge their devices, minimizing downtime and ensuring they stay connected. Fast charging has become an increasingly important feature in modern smartphones, and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra appears to be well-equipped in this regard.

Expected Launch Timeline

While an official release date has not yet been confirmed, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch in China in February 2025. This aligns with the launch timeline of its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which debuted in February 2024. Following the China launch, a global release, including India, is anticipated. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in India in March 2024 with a starting price tag of Rs 99,999, giving us a potential benchmark for the pricing of the upcoming model.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra appears to be shaping up to be a compelling flagship smartphone, with upgrades and refinements across key areas. With enhanced communication features, a larger battery, and fast charging capabilities, it is poised to attract considerable attention from tech enthusiasts and consumers alike.