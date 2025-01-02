iPhone 17 Series to Embrace Full ProMotion Display Tech: Enhancements Expected

02/01/2025
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
iPhone 17 Series to Embrace Full ProMotion Display Tech
Discover how the iPhone 17 lineup is set to upgrade with ProMotion display technology across all models, enhancing visuals and performance.

The anticipation surrounding Apple’s iPhone 17 series continues to build as new leaks hint at significant upgrades. A notable change is the potential inclusion of advanced OLED display technology in the entire lineup. Sources like Digital Chat Station, known for their reliability, suggest that Apple plans to extend the high-end LTPO panel technology, currently exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro models, across all its upcoming devices.

Transition to ProMotion Technology

The integration of LTPO technology means that all iPhone 17 models might boast ProMotion displays, facilitating a variable refresh rate that enhances user interaction by making it smoother. This update aligns with insights from Ross Young, a recognized expert in the display supply chain, who predicted Apple’s move towards a universal application of ProMotion technology in its future smartphones.

Upcoming Model Variants and Features

In a significant shift, Apple is rumored to replace the “Plus” model with a new “Slim” variant by 2025, which will also feature the ProMotion technology. This model, along with others in the series, might come with a more compact Face ID sensor and a Dynamic Island cutout. Additionally, a diversification in RAM allocations is expected, with the Pro models possibly equipped with 12GB and the standard as well as Slim models with 8GB.

Enhanced Camera and Connectivity

Another major enhancement could be the camera resolution. The entire iPhone 17 series is speculated to include 24MP front-facing cameras, a substantial increase from the current models. Moreover, the debut of an Apple-designed Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip could further differentiate these devices.

While these details stem from leaks and remain speculative, the potential upgrades in the iPhone 17 series suggest significant enhancements in display and performance capabilities. If these rumors hold true, the next generation of iPhones could offer a markedly improved user experience.

