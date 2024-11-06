iPhone SE 4: Five Major Upgrades Coming to Apple’s Affordable iPhone

iPhone SE 4 launch expected March 2025! Leaked features include a 6.06-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G modem, Face ID, and possibly even Apple Intelligence. Get the latest details on Apple's next powerful mid-ranger.

The rumor mill is churning with exciting news about the iPhone SE 4, Apple’s next-generation mid-ranger, which is expected to launch in March 2025. While Apple remains tight-lipped, industry insiders and analysts have painted a compelling picture of what we might expect from this highly anticipated device. Here’s a breakdown of the potential features and upgrades that could redefine the affordable iPhone experience:

A Fresh Design Language

Moving away from the design of its predecessors, the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to adopt the modern aesthetics of the iPhone 16 series. This could mean slimmer bezels, a more refined chassis, and an overall sleeker appearance. This design refresh would bring the SE line in line with the contemporary look and feel of Apple’s flagship models.

Display Upgrade: Bigger and Better

One of the most significant changes anticipated in the iPhone SE 4 is a substantial display upgrade. A transition to a larger 6.06-inch OLED display. This marks a significant departure from the 4.7-inch LCD screen found on the iPhone SE 3. The move to OLED technology promises richer colors, deeper blacks, and improved contrast, offering a more immersive viewing experience.

Apple’s Own 5G Modem: A Step Towards Independence

In a strategic move, the iPhone SE 4 is said to be the first iPhone to feature Apple’s in-house 5G modem. This transition, as predicted by analysts like IceUniverse, signifies Apple’s growing ambition to control its supply chain and reduce reliance on third-party chip manufacturers like Qualcomm. By integrating its own 5G modem, Apple can potentially optimize performance, improve efficiency, and exert greater control over the device’s capabilities.

Embracing Face ID: A New Era for SE Security

For the first time in the SE lineup, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to ditch the traditional Touch ID in favor of Face ID, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. This shift aligns with Apple’s broader push towards facial recognition technology as the primary method of authentication across its devices. Rumors suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will utilize the iPhone 14 chassis, which further supports the inclusion of Face ID.

Apple Intelligence: Bringing AI to the Masses

Speculations are rife that the iPhone SE 4 will be the first to feature Apple Intelligence out of the box. As revealed by AppleTrack, this new AI-powered feature requires at least 8GB of RAM to function, hinting at a potential RAM upgrade for the iPhone SE 4. Apple Intelligence could bring a host of new capabilities to the SE line, including enhanced performance, personalized experiences, and advanced machine learning capabilities.

If these rumors hold true, the iPhone SE 4 has the potential to redefine the affordable smartphone segment. By incorporating features typically found in flagship models, Apple could attract a wider audience seeking a balance of performance, affordability, and cutting-edge technology. The iPhone SE 4 could become a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers who don’t want to compromise on features or experience.