Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with Exynos 2500 chip spotted on Geekbench- All details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has been spotted on Geekbench with the Exynos 2500 chip. See the benchmark scores and learn what this means for Samsung's next flagship phone.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy S25 series in January 2025, featuring three models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recent leaks and rumors have offered glimpses into these next-generation flagship phones, and now, with the launch just around the corner, the devices are starting to appear in certification listings, revealing key details. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus was recently spotted on Geekbench, shedding light on its processor and performance capabilities.

Processor and Performance

The Geekbench listing for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, identified by model number SM-S936B, reveals information about the processor’s cores, RAM, and Android version. The device achieved a respectable score of 2359 in single-core and 8141 in multi-core tests. While decent for a flagship, this performance is not quite on par with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The listing suggests the phone may come with 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15.

Interestingly, the listing hints at the use of the Exynos 2500 chip in the Galaxy S25 Plus. This processor, reportedly codenamed s5e9955, features a ten-core design with a 1+2+5+2 CPU architecture. The chip’s clock speeds reach 3.30GHz on a single core, 2.75GHz on two cores, and 2.36GHz on the remaining five cores.

Potential Chipset Variations

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra appeared on Geekbench, showcasing even better performance than the Galaxy S25 Plus. This suggests that while the base model and the Plus variant may launch with the Exynos 2500 chip, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, it’s also possible that Samsung will follow the pattern of the Galaxy S24 series and offer Snapdragon chipset variants for all Galaxy S25 models in select regions.

The appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus on Geekbench offers an exciting glimpse into Samsung’s upcoming flagship. While the Exynos 2500 chip may not outperform the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it promises a significant upgrade for the Galaxy S series. With its anticipated launch just months away, anticipation is building to see how the Galaxy S25 Plus and its siblings will redefine the smartphone experience in 2025.