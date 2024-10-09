iPhone SE 4: The Smartest Choice for Most iPhone Buyers

Swayam Malhotra
3 Min Read
iPhone SE 4 packs powerful features like A18 chip, 48MP camera, and 5G in a budget-friendly package. Learn why it's the best iPhone for most buyers.

While the iPhone 17 Air, with its anticipated ultra-thin design, is generating considerable buzz for its innovative form factor, it’s the iPhone SE 4 that’s poised to capture the hearts and wallets of most consumers. Set to launch this spring, the iPhone SE 4 promises a compelling blend of modern features and affordability.

A Modern Makeover

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to inherit the sleek design of the iPhone 14, featuring a vibrant OLED display and bidding farewell to the iconic Home Button. Face ID and a notch will become standard fare, bringing the SE line in line with Apple’s flagship aesthetics.

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to boast the powerful A18 chip, the same processor powering the iPhone 16 series. This, coupled with 8GB of RAM, ensures smooth multitasking and effortless handling of demanding applications. Notably, the iPhone SE 4 will also support Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered features previously exclusive to the Pro models.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 48MP main camera, likely borrowed from the iPhone 16. While it may lack the Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses of its pricier siblings, the iPhone SE 4 promises impressive image quality for everyday photography.

Connectivity and Battery Life

Embracing the future of connectivity, the iPhone SE 4 will sport a USB-C port and house Apple’s first in-house 5G modem. While battery specifications remain under wraps, the phone’s iPhone 14-like chassis suggests a respectable battery life.

Price and Value

Perhaps the most attractive aspect of the iPhone SE 4 is its anticipated price. With the current iPhone SE starting at $429 (approximately ₹35,500), the new model is likely to be priced around the $499 (approximately ₹41,300) mark, making it an incredibly appealing proposition for budget-conscious consumers.

Essentials Over Nice-to-Haves

In an era where iPhones have reached a remarkable level of sophistication, the iPhone SE 4 focuses on delivering the essential features that matter most to the average user. While it may lack features like the Action Button, Camera Control, Always-on display, ProMotion, and the Dynamic Island, these are arguably “nice-to-haves” rather than necessities.

The iPhone SE 4 prioritizes core functionalities, offering a smooth user experience, a capable camera, and robust performance, all at an accessible price point. For the majority of buyers, the iPhone SE 4 presents an irresistible combination of value and functionality, making it the ideal choice in Apple’s 2025 iPhone lineup.

About the author

Avatar photo

Swayam Malhotra

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in PC-Tablet's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.

