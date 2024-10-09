Security Alert: Indian Government Warns Microsoft Edge Users of High-Risk Vulnerabilities

Swayam Malhotra
2 Min Read
Indian Government Warns Microsoft Edge Users of High-Risk Vulnerabilities
Indian government issues 'high risk' warning for Microsoft Edge users due to security vulnerabilities. Update your browser to the latest version to stay safe online.

With increasing reliance on the internet for daily tasks, including sensitive activities like online banking and sharing personal information, browser security is paramount. Microsoft Edge, one of the world’s most popular web browsers, boasts a significant market share among desktop users, second only to Google Chrome. As the default browser for Windows users, it plays a crucial role in our online lives.

Vulnerabilities Detected

The Indian government recently issued a ‘high risk’ warning concerning Microsoft Edge. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, identified multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge versions earlier than 129.0.2792.79. These vulnerabilities, stemming from issues like insufficient data validation in Mojo, inappropriate implementation in V8, and integer overflow in Layout, could allow attackers to bypass security restrictions and execute malicious code.

Risks of Using Outdated Versions

Despite Microsoft routinely releasing security updates for Edge, some users continue to use outdated versions. This practice poses significant security risks, as attackers can exploit known vulnerabilities to compromise user systems. By convincing users to visit specially crafted websites or HTML pages, attackers can potentially gain unauthorized access to sensitive information.

Immediate Action Required

To mitigate these risks, CERT-In strongly advises users to update their Microsoft Edge browser immediately. Applying the latest security patches is crucial for safeguarding personal information and ensuring a secure online experience. While older browser versions might seem convenient, the potential consequences of a security breach far outweigh any perceived benefits. In today’s evolving cyber threat landscape, staying informed and vigilant is essential.

Prioritizing online security is crucial in today’s digital landscape. By taking the simple step of updating your Microsoft Edge browser, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to cyberattacks. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and stay protected.

Avatar photo

Swayam Malhotra

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in PC-Tablet's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.

