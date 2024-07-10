iPhone Users Gain Access to Google Maps Speedometer and Speed Limit Features

After years of Android users enjoying this convenient feature, Google Maps is finally rolling out a global update that brings a speedometer and speed limit indicators to iPhones and CarPlay. This update, first introduced to Android in 2019, has been long awaited by iPhone users who can now benefit from these safety and convenience features.

The speedometer seamlessly integrates into the navigation experience, appearing in the bottom left corner of the screen while guiding you to your destination. Not only does it display your current speed, but it also provides real-time information on the speed limit of the road you’re traveling on. This helps you stay aware of the legal limits, promoting safer driving habits and reducing the risk of speeding tickets.

A key highlight of this update is the speedometer’s dynamic color change. When you exceed the speed limit, the indicator turns bright red, serving as a clear visual warning to slow down. This proactive approach aims to encourage drivers to stay within the legal limits and avoid potential fines.

Although the feature may not be immediately visible to all users due to a gradual rollout, you can easily enable it once your app is updated. Simply navigate to your profile picture, access “Settings,” then go to “Navigation” and “Map display.” There, you’ll find toggles for “Show speed limits” and “Show speedometer,” allowing you to customize your driving experience.

This long-awaited update brings Google Maps on par with its Android version, offering iPhone and CarPlay users a valuable tool for safer and more informed driving. By providing real-time speed and speed limit information, Google Maps empowers drivers to make responsible decisions on the road.

This update marks a significant step forward in enhancing the Google Maps experience for iPhone and CarPlay users. By providing essential speed and speed limit information in a user-friendly manner, Google Maps continues to prioritize safety and convenience for drivers worldwide.