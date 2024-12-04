realme Days Sale Starts December 3: Attractive Smartphone Offers on Flipkart & realme.com

Realme Days Sale is here! Grab the realme GT6, 13 Pro+ 5G, or 12x 5G with massive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals. Shop now on Flipkart & realme.com!

Realme, a smartphone brand that has captured the attention of India’s youth, is making the holiday season even more exciting with its “Realme Days Sale.” This limited-time event, running from December 3rd to 6th, 2024, offers deep discounts and attractive deals on a variety of realme smartphones, exclusively on Flipkart and realme.com. Whether you’re seeking flagship performance or budget-friendly features, there’s something for everyone during this sale.

Flagship Killer Deals: Realme GT6

For those seeking top-tier performance without the premium price tag, the realme GT6 is a compelling option. Available in striking Razor Green and Fluid Silver, the GT6 boasts powerful specifications and cutting-edge features. During the Realme Days Sale, all variants of the GT6, including the 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB models, are available with significant discounts. Customers can choose between enticing bank offers worth up to INR 6000 or generous exchange deals offering up to INR 5000 off. Furthermore, realme is sweetening the deal with 9 months No Cost EMI on all GT6 variants, making it easier to own this performance powerhouse.

Photography Powerhouse: Realme 13 Pro+ 5G

Photography enthusiasts will be drawn to the realme 13 Pro+ 5G, a device renowned for its exceptional camera capabilities. Available in a range of stunning colors, including Monet Purple, Monet Gold, and Emerald Green, the 13 Pro+ 5G caters to diverse styles. During the sale, realme is offering a triple treat on this model: attractive price reductions, bank offers, and exchange deals. Buyers of the Monet Purple and Monet Gold variants can enjoy a price offer of INR 3000 in addition to bank offers worth INR 4000 or exchange offers worth INR 3000. For those who prefer the Emerald Green variant, bank offers worth INR 4000 or exchange offers worth INR 3000 are up for grabs. All variants of the 13 Pro+ 5G, including 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB, come with the convenience of 9 months No Cost EMI.

Budget-Friendly Champion: Realme 12x 5G

For budget-conscious consumers, the realme 12x 5G offers exceptional value. This 5G-enabled smartphone, available in vibrant Woodland Green, Twilight Purple, and Coral Red, provides a smooth and connected experience without breaking the bank. During the Realme Days Sale, both the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants of the 12x 5G are available with attractive bank offers. Customers can enjoy INR 1250 off on the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 1900 off on the 8GB+128GB variant, making this already affordable device even more accessible.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your smartphone experience with realme’s incredible deals. Visit Flipkart or realme.com today and grab your favorite realme smartphone at an unbeatable price!