iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Which Flagship Smartphone Should You Choose?

Flagship smartphones have redefined the market by offering top-notch specifications, stunning designs, and innovative features. The latest entrants, iQOO 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro, are no exception. Both devices target premium users with cutting-edge hardware, software innovations, and stellar performance. If you’re torn between the two, this detailed comparison will help you understand which one suits your needs better.

Design and Build: iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro

The iQOO 13 impresses with its modern and sleek design. It features a glass front, an aluminum alloy frame, and a choice between a glass or glass fiber back, offering both durability and aesthetics. With dimensions of 163.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm, it feels slim and lightweight, tipping the scales at either 207 g or 213 g depending on the variant. The added RGB LED light on the back makes it stand out, especially for gamers or those who love unique aesthetics. Moreover, the IP68/IP69 certification ensures that the phone is dustproof and water-resistant for up to 1.5m for 30 minutes.

The Realme GT 7 Pro, while slightly bulkier at 162.5 x 76.9 x 8.6 mm, exudes a premium feel thanks to its Corning Gorilla Glass 7i front, aluminum frame, and Panda Glass back. Its weight of 222.8 g makes it slightly heavier, giving it a sturdy and durable build. Additionally, the IP68/IP69 certification on the Realme GT 7 Pro offers even better water resistance, protecting it for up to 2m for 30 minutes.

While both phones are well-built, the iQOO 13 takes a more futuristic approach with its RGB lighting, whereas the Realme GT 7 Pro prioritizes durability.

Display: iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro

The display is a key area where these flagships compete fiercely. The iQOO 13 features a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 1 billion colors, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. It reaches a peak brightness of an astounding 4500 nits, making it ideal for outdoor use even under direct sunlight. With a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and a pixel density of 510 ppi, the screen delivers stunning sharpness and clarity. The display is protected by Schott Xensation Alpha glass, ensuring durability against accidental drops and scratches.

The Realme GT 7 Pro, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel. While the refresh rate is capped at 120Hz, the screen supports Dolby Vision for an immersive viewing experience. Its brightness peaks at 6500 nits, making it one of the brightest displays on the market. However, with a lower resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels and a pixel density of 450 ppi, the Realme GT 7 Pro’s screen isn’t as sharp as the iQOO 13’s. Protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, ensuring long-term reliability.

If you value higher resolution and refresh rate, the iQOO 13 takes the lead. But for those who prefer brighter displays and Dolby Vision, the Realme GT 7 Pro is the better option.

Performance: iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro

Both devices are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset built on a 3nm process, promising exceptional performance and power efficiency. The chipset features an octa-core CPU clocked at 4.32 GHz and an Adreno 830 GPU, making both phones ideal for gaming, multitasking, and handling intensive apps.

On the software front, the iQOO 13 offers a choice between Funtouch OS (international) or OriginOS 5 (China), both based on Android 15. The Realme GT 7 Pro, meanwhile, runs on Realme UI 6.0, also built on Android 15. Both interfaces are fluid and customizable, though Realme UI is known for its extensive personalization options.

Memory configurations for both devices are identical, offering up to 1TB of storage paired with 16GB of RAM, ensuring seamless performance even during heavy multitasking. However, the iQOO 13 edges ahead with UFS 4.1 storage in higher variants, which is faster than the UFS 4.0 used in the Realme GT 7 Pro.

Cameras: iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro

The iQOO 13 comes with a versatile triple-camera setup:

50 MP wide sensor with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, and PDAF.

50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

50 MP ultrawide lens with autofocus.

The setup allows the iQOO 13 to capture sharp and detailed images in all lighting conditions. It can record videos at 8K@30fps and offers multiple frame rate options for 4K and 1080p recording.

The Realme GT 7 Pro, while also impressive, features a slightly different setup:

50 MP wide sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, and PDAF.

50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom for greater zooming capabilities.

8 MP ultrawide sensor, which is comparatively weaker.

Although both phones excel in photography, the iQOO 13’s ultrawide lens and video capabilities are superior. However, the Realme GT 7 Pro’s 3x optical zoom is a bonus for those who frequently capture distant subjects. For selfies, the iQOO 13 leads with a 32 MP front camera, compared to the 16 MP sensor on the Realme GT 7 Pro.

Battery Life and Charging: iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro

Battery capacity and charging speed are crucial for heavy users. The iQOO 13 features a 6150 mAh Si/C battery, while the Realme GT 7 Pro packs a slightly larger 6500 mAh battery. The India-specific versions of both devices have lower capacities, with 6000 mAh for iQOO 13 and 5800 mAh for the GT 7 Pro.

Both phones support 120W wired charging, promising to fully charge the device in under 40 minutes. However, the Realme GT 7 Pro advertises a slightly faster charge time, reaching 50% in just 13 minutes. For users who prioritize fast charging, the Realme GT 7 Pro holds an edge.

Audio and Connectivity: iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro

Both smartphones feature stereo speakers but lack a 3.5mm headphone jack. The iQOO 13 enhances its audio experience with Snapdragon Sound and Hi-Res audio certification, offering better sound quality for supported devices.

In terms of connectivity, both devices come with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and dual SIM support. The Realme GT 7 Pro includes NavIC positioning, which is advantageous for Indian users. Additionally, both phones are equipped with USB Type-C ports, though the iQOO 13 offers a faster USB 3.2 standard.

Pricing: iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro

iQOO 13: Starts at ₹51,999

Realme GT 7 Pro: Starts at ₹59,998

Verdict: Which Should You Choose?

The iQOO 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro are both exceptional flagship smartphones, each excelling in different areas. Here’s a quick summary to help you decide:

Choose iQOO 13 if: You want a sharper display, better camera performance (especially ultrawide and selfie), faster storage, or the added flair of RGB lighting.

Choose Realme GT 7 Pro if: You prefer a larger battery, slightly faster charging, brighter display with Dolby Vision, or NavIC support.

Ultimately, the decision depends on your priorities. The iQOO 13 caters to gamers and photography enthusiasts, while the Realme GT 7 Pro appeals to those who value battery life and display brightness. Both are strong contenders, and you can’t go wrong with either.