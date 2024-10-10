iQOO 13 to Debut with BOE’s Latest Q10 Display at Vivo Developer Conference 2024

iQOO has unveiled details about its upcoming flagship phone, the iQOO 13, at the 2024 Vivo Developers Conference. The device is set to launch at the end of October and boasts several impressive features, including a groundbreaking display.

Display

The iQOO 13 will be the first smartphone to feature BOE’s Q10 luminescent material. This new technology promises significant improvements in display quality, including a 12.5% increase in peak brightness, over 50% reduction in color cast, and a 33% improvement in lifespan. The iQOO 13’s display also aims for better power efficiency with a 10% reduction in power consumption.

Performance

Beyond the display, the iQOO 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition processor and iQOO’s self-developed E-sports chip Q2. This combination, along with the new OriginOS 5 operating system, is expected to deliver a smooth and responsive user experience, especially for gaming.

Keeping Cool Under Pressure

To maintain optimal performance, the iQOO 13 will incorporate an advanced cooling system featuring a single-layer motherboard, a new heat dissipation architecture, and a VC heat sink. This should prevent overheating even during demanding tasks.

Power and Charging

A large 6100-6150mAh battery will power the device. 120W private protocol flash charging and 100W PPS public version flash charging will enable rapid charging speeds.

Other Notable Features

The iQOO 13 will also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, USB 3.X connectivity, a large X-axis linear motor for improved haptic feedback, and a slim design with straight edges and a large R-corner middle frame.

Camera System

The camera system on the iQOO 13 appears to be inspired by both Vivo and Blue Factory technologies. It is expected to include a main camera and wide-angle lens similar to Vivo flagships, a telephoto portrait camera like those found on foldable phones, and algorithms and debugging comparable to Blue Factory flagships.