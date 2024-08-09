iQOO and CMR Release The Quest Report 2024: Unveiling Gen Z Aspirations

iQOO, a sub-smartphone brand of the vivo group, has unveiled its first The Quest Report 2024 in collaboration with CMR. This report provides a comprehensive look into the dreams and passions of Gen Z, one of the largest generations globally. The report encompasses insights from 6,700 respondents aged 20-24 years across seven countries: India, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The report delves into three key areas: the spirit and motivation of Gen Z Questers to achieve their dreams, the obstacles and barriers they face in pursuing their passions, and the career choices that drive their interests.

Key Findings from The Quest Report 2024

A quantitative metric called the Quest Index, or “QI,” was used to decode the drive, passion, and ambition of Questers. The results revealed that India had the highest QI at 9.1, followed by Malaysia with 8.7 QI.

1 out of 4 Indian respondents are drawn to new-age job fields like content creation, data analysis, AI, and cybersecurity.

43% of respondents in India and 46% globally are willing to compromise work-life balance for career success.

Twice as many women in India compared to men believe that gender impacts their pursuit of dreams.

Only 9% of Indian Gen Zs aspire to become entrepreneurs, prioritizing stability and security in their work life.

19% of Indians favor career advancements in large organizations over startups.

73% of Indian respondents believe a gap year can help them pursue their dreams and aspirations.

Indian youth exhibit a strong work ethic, taking twice the initiative compared to their global counterparts.

46% perceive financial constraints as a barrier to pursuing their desired career path, yet over 90% remain confident in achieving their dreams despite obstacles.

65% view failure as a learning opportunity, and 60% believe it propels them towards their dreams.

51% of Questers expressed a willingness to pursue higher studies to support their quest, while 49% of Indians believe mentorship from experts is crucial for achieving their aspirations.

Insights from Industry Leaders

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, emphasized how the report aligns with the brand’s philosophy of “I Quest on and on,” which celebrates the bold dreams and unwavering determination of today’s youth. He stated that both the report and an accompanying film aim to inspire Gen Z to pursue their dreams despite challenges.

Prabhu Ram, Vice President of the Industry Research Group at CyberMedia Research (CMR), highlighted how the report provides invaluable insights into the mindset and quests of a new generation of youth. He noted that the high levels of clarity, focus on big dreams, and hustler mindset revealed in the report underscore the potential of India’s youth on the global stage.

Conclusion

The Quest Report 2024 sheds light on the ambitions and challenges faced by Gen Z. It reveals their optimism, drive, and willingness to overcome obstacles in pursuit of their dreams. The report also emphasizes the importance of mentorship and learning opportunities for this generation.