iQoo Gears Up to Launch Z9s Smartphone Series in India Next Month

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, iQoo, is set to unveil its latest Z9s smartphone series in India next month. The company recently confirmed the upcoming launch through a post on X (formerly Twitter). Nipun Marya, CEO of iQoo India, also shared a teaser image of the smartphone on X, building anticipation for the “fully loaded ‘Z’ vibe.”

Potential Features and Variants

The teaser image reveals a triple rear camera setup housed within a square module, accompanied by a ring flash. It is speculated that iQoo might introduce two models within the series: the iQoo Z9s and the iQoo Z9s Pro. These smartphones are rumored to be available in two color options: white and orange.

Further rumors suggest that the iQoo Z9s could feature 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It may also sport a 50MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Recent Launch: iQoo Z9 Lite

iQoo recently launched the Z9 Lite smartphone in India, priced at Rs 10,499. This model boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB). The Z9 Lite runs on Android 14 with FunTouch OS and is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

While details about the Z9s series are still emerging, the official launch next month is expected to provide concrete information on specifications and pricing. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting new addition to iQoo’s smartphone lineup.

With the upcoming launch of the iQoo Z9s series, iQoo seems poised to continue its momentum in the Indian smartphone market. The combination of innovative features, stylish design, and competitive pricing could make the Z9s series a compelling option for consumers seeking a high-performance smartphone. While official details are awaited, the buzz surrounding the Z9s series suggests that it might be a significant player in the mid-range smartphone segment.