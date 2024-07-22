India’s 5G Network Among Fastest Growing Globally: Economic Survey 2023-24

The Economic Survey 2023-24 highlights India’s remarkable ascent as one of the world’s fastest-growing 5G networks. This rapid expansion has propelled India’s international ranking for mobile broadband speed from 118 to an impressive 15 as of March 2024, following the launch of 5G services.

Robust Infrastructure Growth

As of June 2024, India boasts a total of 8.02 lakh mobile towers, 29.37 lakh Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs), and 4.5 lakh 5G BTSs, underlining the nation’s commitment to building a robust digital infrastructure.

Investment in Telecom Research and Development

Recognizing the importance of research and development in advancing telecom technology, the government has allocated 5% of the annual collections from the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) for this purpose. The Telecom Technology Development Fund, established in 2022, has attracted significant participation from start-ups, MSMEs, academia, and industry.

Expanding Reach and Connectivity

India’s teledensity, which measures the number of mobile phones per 100 people, has risen from 75.2% in March 2014 to 85.7% in March 2024. The number of wireless telephone connections reached 116.5 crore by the end of March 2024. Additionally, the internet subscriber base experienced a substantial increase from 25.1 crore in March 2014 to 95.4 crore in March 2024, with 91.4 crore accessing the internet through wireless phones. The “Bharat 5G Portal” further strengthens India’s 5G capabilities by promoting innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing within the telecom sector.

Bridging the Digital Divide

The amended BharatNet national broadband program aims to provide broadband connectivity to all Gram Panchayats across the country. By March 31, 2024, 6,83,175 kilometers of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) had been laid, connecting 2,06,709 Gram Panchayats in BharatNet phases I and II.

Pro-Competitive Reforms

The government has implemented various reforms to foster healthy competition, reduce regulatory burdens on telecom providers, and protect consumer interests. These reforms include modifications to adjusted gross revenue definitions, spectrum sharing and trading, streamlined spectrum usage charges, and allowing 100% foreign direct investment in the telecom sector under certain safeguards.