OPPO K12x 5G: Rugged, Refined, and Ready for India Debut on July 29th

OPPO has announced the debut of the OPPO K12x 5G in India, scheduled for July 29. This model serves as the latest addition to the K series, following the K11x. Notably, this version for the Indian market differs from the one launched in China, featuring distinct specifications akin to those of the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite.

Unmatched Durability and Resistance

The OPPO K12x 5G boasts MIL-STD-810H certification, ensuring it withstands the toughest conditions, including extreme temperatures and impacts. It also features IP54-rated dust and water resistance, enhancing its ruggedness for everyday challenges.

Advanced Display and Technology Features

Equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ display, the OPPO K12x 5G offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. It introduces the segment-first Splash Touch technology, allowing seamless screen operation even when wet. The smartphone also incorporates AI Linkboost technology and a Dual View Video feature for an elevated user experience.

Sleek Design and Powerful Performance

The smartphone’s design is both sleek and functional, measuring just 7.68mm in thickness and weighing 186g. Its matte-finished frame ensures a comfortable grip, while the unique circular camera setup with the prominent Cosmic Flashlight accentuates its premium aesthetic. A robust 5100mAh battery supported by a 45W SuperVOOC charger ensures extended usage durations. The OPPO K12x 5G will be available in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet.