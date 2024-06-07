iQOO Quest Days: Deals on Flagship, Neo, and Z Series Smartphones

iQOO has announced a series of offers and discounts on its range of smartphones during the iQOO Quest Days event, which runs until June 10, 2024. The discounts are available on models including the iQOO 12, iQOO Z9x, iQOO Z9, iQOO Neo9 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and iQOO 11, accessible on the iQOO e-store and Amazon.in. Customers can also benefit from an instant bank discount of up to INR 3,000 with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards, along with a no-cost EMI option for up to nine months.

Key Highlights:

Discounts on various iQOO models until June 10, 2024

Instant bank discount of up to INR 3,000 with HDFC and ICICI Bank cards

No-cost EMI option for up to nine months

iQOO 12: Flagship Performance

The iQOO 12 features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and a custom Supercomputing Chip Q1, enhancing in-game performance and fast memory. It includes an AMOLED display of up to 144Hz with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The 5000 mAh battery supports 120W FlashCharge technology, charging the device to 100% in just 30 minutes. The triple rear camera system features a Porthole Design, inspired by adventure, and the new Desert Red color variant with a unique leather texture.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Mid-Range Power

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and the SuperComputing Chip Q1. It offers a dual-tone and leather design, ensuring a comfortable grip. The device includes a 50 MP Sony IMX920 camera for excellent low-light photography.

iQOO Z9x: Slim Design with Large Battery

The iQOO Z9x is touted as India’s slimmest smartphone at 7.99mm, featuring a 6000mAh battery that can last two days on a single charge. It supports 44W flash charge, reaching 50% in 37 minutes. The device uses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with an AnTuTu score of over 562K, featuring a 6.72″ Ultra Bright 120Hz adaptive display and dual stereo speakers. It is also the only device in its segment on Amazon with an IP64 rating.

iQOO Z9: High Performance in the Segment

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G 4nm processor, the iQOO Z9 achieves an AnTuTu score of 730K+. It includes a Sony IMX 882 rear camera system, 4K video recording with OIS, and a 120 Hz AMOLED display with 1800 nits peak brightness. The device features dual stereo speakers and a brushed textured design.

iQOO Z7 Pro: Top Performance

The iQOO Z7 Pro, with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform, boasts the highest AnTuTu score of 728K+ in its segment. It includes a 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera and a 3D Curved 120Hz AMOLED Display. The device measures 7.36mm in thickness and has an AG Glass finish on the back.

Manufactured in India

All iQOO smartphones mentioned are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Customers can access after-sales service at any of the 670+ company-owned service centers across India.