iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition Set to Launch in India

In an exciting update for tech enthusiasts, the iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition is confirmed to make its debut in India soon. This announcement comes as iQoo gears up to celebrate its fourth anniversary in the Indian market, marking a significant milestone for the brand known for its innovative and performance-driven smartphones.

The iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition is speculated to introduce some unique features and possibly an exclusive color option that sets it apart from its predecessor, the standard iQoo 12, which has already made a mark with its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a captivating 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display boasting a 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The phone’s camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a triple-rear configuration with a 50MP primary rear camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it relies on a 16MP front shooter. Additionally, the iQoo 12 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging, a stereo speaker setup, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

There’s speculation that the Anniversary Edition could arrive in a unique red color, which was previously exclusive to the China market. However, this remains unconfirmed by the company, adding an element of anticipation and excitement around the official launch details​.

While the iQoo 12 set high standards in terms of performance, display, and camera capabilities, the Anniversary Edition is expected to build on this solid foundation, possibly introducing enhancements that cater to the demands of the modern user. The standard model has been praised for its impressive build quality, IP64 rating, excellent screen, commendable camera performance, and incredibly fast performance and charging speeds. It’s worth noting, however, that it does not support wireless charging and comes with some bloatware​.

As iQoo continues to tease the arrival of the Anniversary Edition, tech enthusiasts and potential buyers are keenly awaiting more details, including the specifications, pricing, and availability in India. This launch not only commemorates iQoo’s journey in the Indian market but also reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovation to its users.