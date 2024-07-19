iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: Fully Loaded 5G Smartphone Now Available

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is now available in India, starting at ₹9,999. This budget-friendly 5G smartphone offers powerful performance, stunning display, and a Sony AI camera. Get yours today

iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand, has launched its latest addition to the Z series, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G. This budget-friendly 5G smartphone is designed to offer first-time 5G users a powerful processor, stylish design, and a capable Sony primary camera.

Pricing and Availability

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is available for purchase starting today on the iQOO e-store and Amazon.in. It comes in two refreshing color variants: Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown.

4GB + 128GB: ₹10,499 (Effective price: ₹9,999 with instant discount)

6GB + 128GB: ₹11,499 (Effective price: ₹10,999 with instant discount)

Both variants offer up to 6GB of extended RAM and support up to 1TB of expandable storage.

Exclusive Offers

Take advantage of a flat ₹500 instant discount on all bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions.

Key Features and Specifications

Powerful Performance: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Mobile Platform with an impressive AnTuTu score of over 414K+, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and app usage.

Ultra-Fast 5G: Supports superfast downloading speeds, dual SIM 5G, future-ready technology, and stable 5G connectivity with 8 5G bands.

Immersive Display: Features a 90Hz Ultra Bright display with TÜV certification for low blue light emission and a high brightness mode of 840 nits for excellent visibility.

Sony AI Camera: Captures vivid moments with a 50MP Sony AI camera and a 2MP bokeh camera, along with an 8MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

Durability and Software: Engineered with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and comes with FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14, with promised updates for two years of Android and three years of security.

Made in India

The iQOO Z9 Lite is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Additionally, iQOO customers have access to over 670 company-owned service centers across the country for a hassle-free after-sales experience.