itel Expands 5G Smartphone Lineup with Color-Changing Color Pro 5G in India

itel, a prominent player in the Indian smartphone market, has unveiled its latest addition to its 5G portfolio: the itel Color Pro 5G. This innovative device not only offers cutting-edge features but also introduces a unique design element with its color-changing back panel.

Seamless Visuals and Powerful Performance

The Color Pro 5G boasts a generous 6.6-inch HD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, catering to users seeking an immersive visual experience. Beneath its sleek exterior, the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Octa-Core processor takes charge, ensuring efficient multitasking and a seamless user experience. With 6GB of RAM further expandable with an additional 6GB of virtual RAM, the device can handle demanding applications with ease. Furthermore, 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD, provides ample space for apps, media, and files.

Photography Reimagined

For photography enthusiasts, the Color Pro 5G equips a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup, designed to capture stunning shots with remarkable clarity and detail. Whether it’s capturing breathtaking landscapes or candid moments, the camera system strives to deliver exceptional results. The 8MP front camera caters to selfie lovers, ensuring clear and vibrant self-portraits.

A Unique Design with IVCO Technology

One of the most captivating features of the Color Pro 5G is its innovative design. Utilizing IVCO (itel Vivid Color) Technology, the back panel of the smartphone undergoes a fascinating transformation, changing its color when exposed to sunlight. This dynamic feature adds a touch of personalization and flair to the device, setting it apart from its competitors.

Reliable Connectivity and Long-lasting Battery

itel understands the importance of staying connected in the 5G era. The Color Pro 5G leverages NRCA (5G++) technology to ensure a stable and robust 5G connection across 10 different bands, even in areas with relatively weaker signals. Additionally, a substantial 5000mAh battery powers the device, providing users with extended usage time on a single charge. With 18W fast charging support, users can quickly top up their battery and get back to using their smartphone in no time.

Enhanced User Experience

The itel Color Pro 5G offers a host of additional features designed to enhance the user experience. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor enables quick and secure unlocking, while face unlock adds another layer of convenience. The device also includes FM Radio functionality and runs on the latest Android 13 operating system.

Availability and Launch Offer

The itel Color Pro 5G is competitively priced at Rs. 9,999 and is available for purchase on Amazon.in in two stylish colors: Lavender Fantasy and River Blue. To celebrate the launch, itel is offering early buyers a free duffle trolley bag worth Rs. 3,000 and a one-time screen replacement, adding even more value to the package.

Overall, the itel Color Pro 5G presents a compelling proposition for consumers seeking an affordable 5G smartphone with a unique design, reliable performance, and a feature-rich experience.