Is the Honda Amaze Base Trim the Most Value-Packed Sedan?

Honda Amaze V trim offers incredible value with a 1.2L i-VTEC engine, 8-inch touchscreen, and advanced safety features, starting at Rs 8 lakh. Explore its features and specs!

Honda recently launched the third generation of its popular Amaze sedan, with prices starting at Rs 8 lakh. This latest iteration builds upon the Amaze’s reputation for practicality and fuel efficiency, adding a layer of sophistication and modern features. While it may seem slightly more expensive than competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura, the Amaze, particularly the base “V” trim, offers a compelling package that deserves closer examination. Let’s delve into what makes it a standout choice in its segment.

A Feature-Rich Foundation

The Amaze V trim defies expectations with its generous offering of features, typically found in higher trim levels of competitor vehicles. Exterior highlights include LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, LED indicators, and LED tail lights, providing excellent visibility and a contemporary aesthetic. The sedan also boasts body-colored outside rear-view mirrors and a shark fin antenna, contributing to its sleek and modern design.

Stepping inside the cabin, the Amaze V continues to impress. An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes center stage, offering seamless connectivity with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This allows drivers to effortlessly integrate their smartphones, accessing navigation, music, and communication apps with ease. Convenience features like keyless entry, follow-me headlights, and power windows for both front and rear passengers further enhance the overall driving experience. The dual-tone beige-black interior adds a touch of elegance, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

Comprehensive Safety Suite

Honda has prioritized safety in the Amaze V, equipping it with a comprehensive suite of safety features designed to protect occupants in various driving situations. These include 6 airbags, providing all-around protection in the event of a collision. 3-point seatbelts are standard for all passengers, ensuring optimal restraint during impact. Head restraints for all five seats offer added protection against whiplash.

Furthermore, the Amaze V incorporates active safety technologies such as an anti-lock brake system (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), preventing wheel lock-up during emergency braking and maintaining steering control. Hill Start Assist helps prevent rollback when starting on an incline, while Vehicle Stability Assist with Electronic Stability and traction control works to maintain vehicle stability during cornering and slippery conditions.

Efficient and Responsive Powertrain

Under the hood, the Amaze V retains the tried-and-true 1.2-litre 4-cylinder i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine, known for its reliability and fuel efficiency, delivers a respectable 88.5 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm, providing ample power for daily commuting and highway driving.

The Amaze V offers both a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission option, catering to different driving preferences. The manual transmission provides a more engaging driving experience, while the CVT offers smooth and seamless gear changes, particularly in city traffic. According to Honda, the CVT variant returns a fuel efficiency of 19.46 kmpl, while the manual version achieves 18.65 kmpl, making the Amaze V a frugal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

A Compelling Value Proposition

Starting at Rs 8 lakh for the manual variant and Rs 9.20 lakh for the CVT, the Honda Amaze V trim presents a compelling value proposition in its segment. The combination of a stylish design, a feature-rich interior, a comprehensive safety suite, and an efficient powertrain makes it a well-rounded package that caters to a wide range of needs and preferences. For buyers seeking a practical, reliable, and affordable sedan with a touch of premium appeal, the Honda Amaze V is certainly worth considering.