Jio Platforms Set to Launch Satellite Internet in India

Reliance Industries, through its digital arm Jio Platforms, is poised to significantly impact India’s satellite internet landscape. Partnering with Luxembourg-based SES, the joint venture, Orbit Connect India, has secured critical approvals from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), marking a decisive step toward deploying satellite-based high-speed internet across the nation.

Approval and Future Steps

The approvals, granted over recent months, enable Orbit Connect to position satellites specifically to cover Indian territories. However, additional clearances from the Department of Telecommunications are required before the actual services commence. This development places Jio alongside global contenders like Amazon’s Project Kuiper and Elon Musk’s Starlink, which are also vying for a slice of the burgeoning satellite internet market.

Market Potential and Growth

India’s satellite broadband market is on the brink of rapid expansion. Analysts from Deloitte project a 36% annual growth, with potential revenues reaching $1.9 billion by 2030. The high stakes in this market are driven by the pressing need to connect remote and rural areas, offering them reliable high-speed internet, which is a game changer for educational, commercial, and healthcare advancements in these regions.

Competitive Landscape and Consumer Impact

The entrance of multiple players in the satellite internet domain is expected to foster competitive pricing and innovative service offerings. Historically, Indian consumers have benefitted from competitively low prices in various sectors due to the intense competition. This trend is likely to continue with satellite services, potentially driving costs down while boosting service quality and availability.

Government and Regulatory Support

The Indian government has been proactive in facilitating this new wave of digital infrastructure by easing regulations and inviting foreign direct investment in the space sector. These policy adjustments are aimed at attracting more investment into an already dynamic field, setting the stage for rapid technological advances and enhanced connectivity solutions.

Jio Platforms’ entry into the satellite internet service is not just about business expansion; it’s a transformative move towards bridging the digital divide in India. With government support and strategic partnerships, the company is well-positioned to propel India into a new era of digital connectivity.