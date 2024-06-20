WhatsApp Updates Call Features: More Users, Better Sharing, and Speaker Focus

WhatsApp, the globally renowned messaging platform owned by Meta, is set to enhance the video and audio call experience with three significant updates. These improvements aim to elevate the platform’s functionality, making it more competitive with services like Zoom, Google Meet, and Apple’s FaceTime.

Enhanced Screen Sharing with Audio

One of the standout features in the upcoming update is the advanced screen-sharing capability. Unlike previous iterations where only video could be shared, WhatsApp will now allow audio sharing during screen sharing. This addition will enable users to watch videos or listen to audio content together during calls, fostering a more interactive and engaging user experience​​.

Increased Participant Limit

WhatsApp is expanding the participant limit for video calls. Users will now be able to include up to 32 participants across all devices, including mobile, Windows, and macOS. This expansion is designed to accommodate larger groups, making the app more suitable for professional meetings or family gatherings that require more participants​.

Speaker Spotlight Feature

To streamline communication during group calls, WhatsApp is introducing a ‘Speaker Spotlight’ feature. This function automatically highlights the active speaker, making it easier for participants to follow conversations and identify who is speaking at any given moment. This feature will enhance the clarity and dynamics of group interactions, especially in larger gatherings​​.

Technological Innovations

Alongside these user-centric features, WhatsApp is implementing the Meta Low Bitrate (MLow) codec, which promises improved call reliability and quality, particularly beneficial for users with poor network connections. This technology is expected to enhance voice clarity and reduce lags, ensuring smoother communication even in less-than-ideal connectivity conditions​.

With these updates, WhatsApp continues to refine its platform, emphasizing user satisfaction and functional excellence. The integration of these features is a strategic move to keep pace with other major players in the digital communication space, enhancing overall user experience and maintaining the platform’s relevance in an increasingly competitive market.