JioThings & MediaTek Rev Up India’s Two-Wheeler EVs with Smart 4G Android Tech

Reliance Jio and MediaTek launch a "Made in India" smart digital cluster and module, transforming the two-wheeler EV market with advanced 4G connectivity and intelligent features.

Reliance Jio’s JioThings and MediaTek have joined forces to accelerate the growth of India’s electric two-wheeler (EV) market with the introduction of their “Made in India” Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to revolutionize the two-wheeler experience with cutting-edge 4G connectivity, advanced features, and a user-friendly Android-based interface.

Key Features and Benefits:

Smart Digital Cluster: Powered by AvniOS (an Android Open Source Project-based operating system), this cluster provides real-time data analytics, customizable interfaces, and voice recognition for enhanced rider convenience.

Seamless Integration: The smart module seamlessly integrates with vehicle controllers and IoT-enabled charging infrastructure, optimizing battery management and energy efficiency.

Jio Automotive App Suite: Riders can enjoy a suite of Jio applications like Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, and JioXploR, enhancing entertainment and navigation on the go.

Accelerated Time-to-Market: This turnkey solution reduces the time-to-market for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), enabling them to quickly introduce smart, connected two-wheelers to the market.

Industry Impact:

This partnership is strategically timed to meet the soaring demand for electric vehicles in India. The Indian two-wheeler EV market is projected to reach Rs. 10,000 crores by the end of 2025, with a 50% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module aim to make a significant contribution to this growth by making EVs more appealing and accessible to Indian consumers.