Lava Blaze Duo goes on sale in India: price, offers, and specifications

Lava Blaze Duo launched in India with 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7025, 64MP Sony camera, and 5000mAh battery. Check price and offers.

Lava has launched its latest smartphone, the Blaze Duo, in India. This new device boasts an impressive array of features, including a dual-screen setup, a powerful processor, and a high-resolution camera. Let’s dive into the specifics:

Display

The Lava Blaze Duo sports a large 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display promises crisp and vibrant visuals. Adding to its unique design, the phone includes a 1.58-inch secondary AMOLED screen that functions as a notification center, camera viewfinder, and music control panel.

Processor and Memory

Under the hood, the Blaze Duo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. It comes with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. The phone also supports up to 8GB virtual RAM for enhanced performance.

OS and Battery

The Lava Blaze Duo runs on Android 14 out of the box. Lava has also committed to providing an Android 15 upgrade in the future. A robust 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support ensures long-lasting usage.

Connectivity and Cameras

The device offers comprehensive connectivity options, including 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. In the camera department, the Blaze Duo features a 64MP primary Sony camera and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera.

The Lava Blaze Duo appears to be a strong contender in the Indian smartphone market. With its impressive specs, including the dual AMOLED screens, powerful processor, and capable camera setup, it offers a compelling package for users seeking a feature-rich device. The commitment to an Android 15 upgrade further adds to its value proposition. However, its ultimate success will depend on its pricing and how it fares against the competition in real-world usage.