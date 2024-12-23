Lenovo’s Upcoming Tablets Revealed Ahead of CES 2025 Debut

23/12/2024
Srishti Gulati
2 Min Read
Lenovo Upcoming Tablets Revealed Ahead of CES 2025 Debut
Lenovo to launch new tablets at CES 2025, including Idea Tab Pro, Legion Tab 8.8 Gen 3, Yoga Tab Plus, and a budget option. Leaked renders reveal key features.

Lenovo is gearing up to introduce a range of new tablets at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Leaked renders provide a glimpse into the upcoming lineup, showcasing a diverse selection of tablets designed to cater to various needs and preferences.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is poised to be the brand’s flagship tablet offering. Expected to succeed the Lenovo Tab P12, this premium device is rumored to feature a 3K resolution matte display for a glare-free experience. The inclusion of stylus support with Lenovo’s “Easy Jot” feature hints at enhanced productivity capabilities. Audio quality is also expected to be top-notch with a quad-speaker setup by JBL. Furthermore, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro may offer an impressive 11 hours of battery life on a single charge and integrate features like Circle to Search and Gemini.

Lenovo Legion Tab 8.8 Gen 3

Gaming enthusiasts can look forward to the Lenovo Legion Tab 8.8 Gen 3. As the successor to the Legion Tab 8.8 Gen 2, this tablet is anticipated to feature an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is likely a rebranded version of the Lenovo Tab Y700 (2025), which launched earlier this year in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus series is set to make a comeback in 2025. Leaked renders reveal a large display with slim bezels, a dual-camera setup, a teal color option, stylus support, and keyboard compatibility. The design suggests it could be a rebranded version of the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, currently available in China with a 12.7-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Budget-Friendly Option

Lenovo is also expected to launch a budget-friendly tablet at CES 2025. This device is rumored to offer various case options, including a Kids cover with a stylus.

Srishti Gulati

Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.

