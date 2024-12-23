iOS 19 Compatibility: These iPhones and iPads May Get the Update

Learn which iPhones and iPads are rumored to be compatible with the upcoming iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 updates, and what the potential caveats might be.

Rumors about iOS 19 are already circulating, even though iOS 18 was just released in September. A recent report suggests that iOS 19 will be compatible with all iPhones currently running iOS 18. However, there’s a catch: some older models may not support all of the new features.

iPhones Expected to Receive the iOS 19 Update

The following iPhones are expected to be compatible with iOS 19, which is speculated to launch in September 2025:

iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (3rd generation), and iPhone SE (4th generation)

iPhone XR

iPhone XS series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 17 series

While all these models will reportedly support the iOS 19 update, some of the new features may be exclusive to the latest models. This could be a significant drawback for users with older iPhones who want to experience everything iOS 19 has to offer.

iPad Compatibility with iPadOS 19

The report also indicates that the following iPads will be compatible with iPadOS 19:

iPad Mini (5th generation and newer)

iPad (8th generation and newer)

iPad Air (3rd generation and newer)

iPad Pro (2018 and newer)

However, some older models, like the A10-powered iPad (7th generation) and the iPad Pro (2017), may be too underpowered to handle iPadOS 19.

