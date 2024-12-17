Lava Blaze Duo Launched with Dual Screens in India under Rs 18,000: Details Here

Discover the Lava Blaze Duo, featuring dual screens, 8GB RAM, and a 64MP camera, now available in India for under Rs 18,000.

Lava has recently launched its new smartphone, the Lava Blaze Duo, in the Indian market, setting a new standard for budget-friendly innovation. This device boasts a unique dual-screen setup, with a secondary display on the rear that enhances user interaction by showing notifications and updates. The Blaze Duo offers robust features such as 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a high-resolution 64MP dual camera system, all within a price range that makes it accessible to a wide audience.

Availability and Pricing

The Lava Blaze Duo comes in two configurations:

6GB RAM and 128GB storage : Priced at Rs 16,999

: Priced at Rs 16,999 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Priced at Rs 17,999

This smartphone will be available for purchase starting December 20, exclusively on Amazon. Customers can enjoy an additional savings of Rs 2,000 through specific bank offers during the first sale, making this innovative device even more affordable.

Key Features

Dual-Screen Functionality

The Lava Blaze Duo introduces a 1.58-inch secondary AMOLED display located on the back of the device. This screen is designed for at-a-glance notifications, making it easier for users to stay informed without the need to activate the main display.

Enhanced Viewing Experience

The primary display is a 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen, offering a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and superior visual quality. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and convenience.

Robust Performance

At the heart of the Blaze Duo is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, supported by up to 8GB RAM (expandable to 16GB) and 128GB internal storage (further expandable via microSD card). This setup ensures efficient multitasking and ample space for all your apps and media.

Long-Lasting Battery Life

A 5,000mAh battery powers the device, equipped with USB Type-C charging, ensuring long-lasting performance throughout the day. The smartphone runs on Android 14, providing a smooth and responsive user experience.

Superior Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual rear camera setup featuring a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. A 16MP front-facing camera supports high-quality selfies and clear video calls.

The Lava Blaze Duo combines functionality and affordability in a sleek package, making it an attractive option for smartphone users in India. This model not only reinforces Lava’s commitment to innovation but also caters to the practical needs of modern consumers.