Lenovo Launches India’s First Gaming Tablet, the Legion Tab

Lenovo breaks ground in India with the Legion Tab, the country's first gaming tablet. Priced at Rs 39,999, it boasts powerful specs and immersive features for on-the-go gaming.

Tablets are no longer just for casual use. Lenovo is pushing the boundaries with its first-ever gaming tablet, the Lenovo Legion Tab, also marking the debut of gaming tablets in India. Built for an immersive gaming experience, the Legion Tab aims to merge the worlds of PC and mobile gaming, offering high-performance capabilities in a compact device.

Lenovo Expands Gaming Portfolio

Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head of Lenovo India, emphasized the significance of this launch for Lenovo’s gaming product line. He stated that the Lenovo Legion Tab complements their existing range of gaming devices, including desktops, laptops, and handhelds. Sikka stressed the tablet’s focus on delivering a high-performance gaming experience that is both accessible and portable for Indian gamers.

Legion Tab’s Specs and Features

The Lenovo Legion Tab sports an 8.8-inch QHD+ display, offering a blend of portability and power for gaming on the move. Under the hood, it boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X memory. Weighing a mere 350 grams and measuring 7.6mm in thickness, the tablet is lightweight and easy to carry without compromising on performance.

Availability and Market Expectations

The tablet will be up for grabs starting August 15 on Lenovo’s official website and Flipkart. Jagjeet Harode, Vice President – Electronics at Flipkart, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, acknowledging the rapid growth of India’s gaming industry and the increasing demand for high-performance, portable gaming devices. Harode sees the Lenovo Legion Tab as a perfect fit for Flipkart’s commitment to providing cutting-edge products that meet the diverse needs of tech enthusiasts and gamers.

Performance and Display

The Lenovo Legion Tab is powered by a 6550mAh battery with 45W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. Lenovo’s Legion ColdFront vapor thermal solution ensures the tablet stays cool even during intensive gaming sessions. The device features three performance modes—Beast Mode for maximizing frame rates, Balanced Mode for a balance between performance and battery life, and Energy Saving Mode to extend battery life during long gaming sessions.

Its 8.8-inch QHD+ Lenovo PureSight display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth and vibrant visuals. With a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, the display produces sharp and colorful images. An integrated haptic system adds another layer of immersion to the gaming experience with tactile feedback.

Pricing and Availability

Lenovo has set the price of the Legion Tab at Rs 39,999, and it will be available for purchase from August 15, 2024, on Lenovo.com and Flipkart. The tablet is expected to appeal to gamers seeking a high-performance, portable device capable of handling their gaming needs both at home and on the go.