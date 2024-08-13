Patreon on iOS: A Closer Look at the Upcoming Changes

Apple's in-app purchase policy will impact new Patreon members on iPhones, raising prices due to a 30% fee. Existing memberships and other platforms remain unaffected.

Apple’s in-app purchase requirements are set to shake up the Patreon experience for iPhone users, primarily leading to increased costs for new memberships and mandatory changes for creators who don’t use a subscription-based model. Let’s delve deeper into what this means for both creators and their patrons.

Impact on Patrons (iPhone Users)

Higher Prices for New Memberships: The most immediate effect will be felt by new patrons on iPhones, who will be subject to a 30% price hike on any new memberships they purchase through the Patreon iOS app. This additional cost directly stems from Apple’s commission on in-app purchases.

The most immediate effect will be felt by new patrons on iPhones, who will be subject to a 30% price hike on any new memberships they purchase through the Patreon iOS app. This additional cost directly stems from Apple’s commission on in-app purchases. No Change for Existing Members: It’s important to emphasize that the price change only applies to new memberships. Existing memberships and any purchases made outside the iOS app (e.g., on the web or Android app) will remain unaffected.

Impact on Creators

Mandatory Subscription Billing: Perhaps the most significant change for creators is the requirement to switch to a subscription-based billing model if they wish to continue offering their memberships through the iOS app. This could disrupt the workflows of those currently using per-creation or first-of-the-month billing models.

Perhaps the most significant change for creators is the requirement to switch to a subscription-based billing model if they wish to continue offering their memberships through the iOS app. This could disrupt the workflows of those currently using per-creation or first-of-the-month billing models. Phased Transition: Patreon is providing a generous 16-month window for creators to adapt, with all creators expected to be on subscription billing by November 2025. This allows ample time for adjustment and communication with patrons.

Patreon is providing a generous 16-month window for creators to adapt, with all creators expected to be on subscription billing by November 2025. This allows ample time for adjustment and communication with patrons. Communication is Key: Patreon encourages creators to proactively inform their patrons about these changes, ensuring transparency and understanding.

Behind the Scenes

Apple’s In-App Purchase Policy: This situation highlights the complexities of operating within Apple’s ecosystem, where the company exerts significant control over how apps handle payments.

This situation highlights the complexities of operating within Apple’s ecosystem, where the company exerts significant control over how apps handle payments. Patreon’s Adaptation: While the changes are undoubtedly challenging, Patreon is actively working to support creators through the transition, providing resources and tools to navigate the new landscape.

Looking Ahead

Potential for Friction: The price increase for iPhone users could lead to some friction, with potential patrons opting for alternative platforms or payment methods.

The price increase for iPhone users could lead to some friction, with potential patrons opting for alternative platforms or payment methods. Evolution of Creator-Patron Relationships: These changes may prompt creators to rethink their membership offerings and how they communicate value to their patrons.

The upcoming changes to Patreon on iOS present both challenges and opportunities for creators and patrons alike. While the increased cost for iPhone users is unavoidable, open communication and adaptation will be crucial for maintaining thriving creator-patron relationships in this evolving digital landscape.