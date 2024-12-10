Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 (AMD) AI PC launched in India

Lenovo launches the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 (AMD) AI PC in India, featuring the AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 processor, long battery life, and advanced security features.

Lenovo India has introduced its latest AI-powered laptop, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 (AMD), designed to cater to the needs of businesses and IT professionals. This machine boasts the cutting-edge AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 processor, renowned for its exceptional efficiency and impressive AI workload handling capabilities.

Performance and Display

At the heart of the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 (AMD) lies the AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 processor, built on a 4nm architecture. This processor delivers up to 50 TOPS of AI processing power, making it ideal for demanding tasks such as advanced data analysis and real-time machine learning. Complementing the processor is the AMD Radeon 880M GPU, which ensures smooth performance for graphics-intensive tasks. The laptop features a compact 14-inch WUXGA screen, providing a balance between portability and visual clarity.

Memory and Storage

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 (AMD) comes equipped with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 256GB SSD, ensuring swift multitasking and ample storage space. Additionally, the laptop supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard for high-speed wireless connectivity.

Battery Life and Other Features

Lenovo promises an impressive battery life of over 17 hours, allowing users to stay productive throughout their workday. The laptop also includes ThinkShield Security features to safeguard sensitive data.

Specifications

Display: 35.56cms (14″) WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touch display, Anti-Glare coating, 45%NTSC, 400 nits, 60Hz

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 Processor (2.00 GHz up to 5.00 GHz)

GPU: AMD Radeon 880M GPU

Memory: Up to 64GB LPDDR5X-7500MHz (Soldered)

Storage: Up to 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 SSD

OS: Windows 11 Pro/Windows 11 Home/Ubuntu Linux

Camera: 5MP RGB+IR with Microphone

Audio: 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: 2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4, USB 40Gbps) with PD & DisplayPort, 2 x USB-A (USB 5Gbps), 1 x HDMI 2.1, Headphone jack, Wi-Fi 7 2×2 BE, Bluetooth 5.4, Optional: Nano SIM

Security: ThinkShield Security

Weight: 1.30kg

Battery: 3 Cell Li-Polymer 58Wh with 65W USB-C charging

Warranty: 3 Year On-site

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 (AMD) is available in Eclipse Black and starts at Rs. 1,37,270 for the 32GB RAM + 256 GB SSD variant. It can be purchased through lenovo.com and select retailers across India.