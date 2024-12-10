Apple Releases iOS 18.2 RC with AI Features, ChatGPT, and More

Apple releases RC versions of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, macOS 15.2, and more with AI capabilities like Image Playground, Genmoji, and ChatGPT integration. Public launch expected this week.

Apple is on the verge of releasing significant updates to its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, and tvOS. The second release candidate (RC) versions of these systems, featuring AI capabilities, are now available to developers and public beta testers, signaling an imminent public launch.

Apple Intelligence Takes Center Stage

These updates introduce Apple Intelligence, a suite of features powered by generative AI technologies. Image Playground allows users to create illustrated images from text prompts, while Genmoji enables the generation of custom emoji characters. Visual Intelligence brings AI-powered visual recognition to Apple devices.

ChatGPT Integration and Siri Enhancements

Siri is getting a major upgrade with seamless ChatGPT integration. For complex queries that Siri cannot handle, it will hand off the request to OpenAI’s platform without requiring a ChatGPT account. Apple assures users that their privacy is maintained through robust data protection protocols.

Device Compatibility and Rollout

Initially, these new features will be available on devices with M-series chips or specific iPhone models, such as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16. Access to image generation tools will be gradually rolled out, with interested users able to join a waitlist.

Expanded Language Support and Writing Tools

Apple Intelligence’s language support is expanding to include English variants from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, Writing Tools are receiving enhanced functionality, allowing for more flexible tone and content modifications.

A public release of these updated operating systems is expected this week in December.