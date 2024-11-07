Deperai Super Power 65W Pro GaN Charger Review: A Reliable Multi-Device Charging Solution

Discover the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro GaN Charger—compact, powerful, and capable of charging multiple devices fast and efficiently. Ideal for travel and everyday use

If you’re anything like me, you’ve got a growing number of devices that all demand power, and usually all at once. From my smartphone and tablet to a smartwatch and wireless earbuds, keeping everything charged can be a hassle. So, I was excited to try out the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro GaN charger, which promises fast, efficient charging and multiple device compatibility in a compact package. After putting it through its paces, I must say it has left a pretty solid impression. Here’s what I think after using it extensively.

Design and Build Quality

The Deperai Super Power 65W Pro GaN charger comes in two colors, Blue and Yellow, and I opted for the Blue one, which has a stylish and somewhat understated look. The shell of the charger feels sturdy and well-constructed. It has a smooth matte finish that not only looks great but also resists fingerprints quite well. This is a small but nice touch, especially when compared to glossy chargers that end up looking dirty after a few uses.

One of the standout aspects of the design is its compactness. Thanks to the upgraded GaN technology, the charger is significantly smaller and lighter than many traditional chargers with the same power output. This makes it a great travel companion that can easily fit in any backpack or suitcase without adding much bulk. Despite its smaller size, it doesn’t compromise on power—this charger is capable of up to 65W output, which I found more than enough for my daily charging needs.

GaN Technology – A Game Changer

The real magic of the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro lies in its GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology. This innovation has allowed the charger to achieve higher efficiency and better power conversion while keeping the size small. The heat dissipation is much better compared to older chargers, which I could clearly notice during extended usage. Even when charging three devices simultaneously, the charger never became uncomfortably hot.

GaN technology is an upgrade from traditional silicon-based charging chips, and it really shines here. The charging efficiency is noticeably higher, and I often found my devices were charged faster compared to the standard adapters I had been using. For someone like me, who is constantly on the go and needs a quick top-up before heading out, this made a big difference.

Charging Capabilities

The Deperai Super Power 65W Pro charger is equipped with three ports—two USB-C and one USB-A. This 2C1A design allows me to charge three devices at the same time, which has been incredibly convenient. Here are some key highlights of its charging capabilities based on my experience:

USB-C1 and USB-C2 Ports : Both USB-C ports support up to 65W when used individually, making them powerful enough to charge a laptop. In my case, I used it to charge my MacBook Air, and it did so without any hiccups. Charging my smartphone via the USB-C ports was also a breeze—the fast-charging protocols like PD3.1 SPR ensured that my phone went from nearly empty to 50% in under half an hour.

USB-A Port : The USB-A port also supports up to 20V/1.8A output, which is perfect for slightly older devices that still rely on this interface. I used it to charge my wireless earbuds and smartwatch, and it worked flawlessly.

Simultaneous Charging : The ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously was one of the biggest selling points for me. I used USB-C1 to charge my laptop, USB-C2 to charge my phone, and the USB-A port for my wireless earbuds. When all three ports were in use, the power distribution was as follows: USB-C1 at 45W, USB-C2 at 15W, and USB-A at 15W. Although charging speed drops slightly when all three ports are in use, it’s still very manageable, and I didn’t find it a major issue.

The charger also supports a wide range of charging protocols, including UFCS, PD3.1 SPR, SCP, FCP, QC5/QC4+, and many more. This versatility means it can handle a diverse array of devices, which I found particularly useful since my collection of gadgets includes both newer USB-C devices and older ones that still require USB-A connections. Having a single charger that can handle all these standards has been a massive convenience.

Performance

During my time with the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro, the charging performance has been nothing short of impressive. I tested it with various devices, and it worked reliably in each case. The fast-charging capabilities are excellent, and I could really appreciate the difference in speed compared to the conventional chargers that came with my devices.

One of the biggest benefits I experienced was with my laptop. I often work remotely, and having a portable charger that can power my MacBook Air is crucial. The USB-C1 port with 65W output delivered enough power to keep my laptop running, even when I was working on demanding tasks like editing videos or running multiple applications. I noticed that the charger maintained stable power delivery without any interruptions, which speaks to its build quality and reliability.

The same goes for my smartphone, which supports multiple fast-charging standards. Using the USB-C2 port, I managed to get a full charge in roughly an hour, which is quite remarkable considering my phone’s battery capacity. Even when I plugged in multiple devices, the charging performance was consistent, and I never felt like I was compromising speed for convenience.

Safety Features

Another aspect worth highlighting is the multiple protection mechanisms built into the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro charger. I have a lot of trust in chargers that explicitly mention safety features because, let’s be honest, charging multiple devices at once can be risky without proper safeguards.

The charger is equipped with protection against over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short circuits. I tested it during a particularly long charging session, where I had all three ports filled for several hours. Not once did I notice any overheating, and it never emitted any worrying sounds—just consistent, reliable charging. These features give me peace of mind, especially when leaving devices plugged in overnight.

Real-World Usage and Convenience

In my daily routine, I tend to have my smartphone, earbuds, and tablet with me at all times, and the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro has made managing all of these much more efficient. Instead of dealing with a tangle of chargers and wires, this single adapter does it all. I also appreciate how it eliminates the need to carry separate adapters for each device whenever I travel.

Another aspect of convenience is the broad input voltage range of 100-240V, which makes this charger suitable for international travel. I haven’t yet had the opportunity to test it in another country, but it’s good to know that it would be ready to handle different power environments whenever I do go on a trip.

What Could Be Improved?

While the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro GaN charger has a lot to love, it’s not without a couple of minor drawbacks. First, although it’s compact, it still has some heft to it, which is not a dealbreaker but something to note if you’re planning to carry it in a smaller bag. I also noticed that when all three ports are in use, the charging speed, while still decent, drops noticeably—particularly for the USB-A port.

It’s also worth noting that this charger doesn’t come with any included charging cables. While I already had compatible USB-C and USB-A cables, it would have been a nice addition to include at least one cable to get started. That said, I understand that excluding cables helps keep the cost down and allows users to use their own preferred cable lengths and types.

Value for Money

Priced at Rs. 1,999, the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro provides excellent value considering what it offers. Compared to many branded fast chargers that cost significantly more, this one packs plenty of power and a lot of useful features for a fraction of the price. The wide range of supported protocols means it’s compatible with virtually any device you throw at it, which isn’t something you find with every charger in this price range.

I’ve bought a few multi-port chargers in the past, and this one has outperformed all of them. Whether it’s the GaN technology that helps reduce size while increasing efficiency, or the excellent safety features that give me peace of mind, the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro has been a solid investment.

Final Thoughts

After using the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro GaN charger extensively over the past few weeks, I can confidently say that it delivers on its promises. It’s compact, powerful, and versatile enough to replace most of the other chargers I was previously using. The ability to charge three devices at once is a massive plus, especially since I no longer need to carry around multiple adapters or look for multiple power outlets.

The GaN technology not only enhances charging efficiency but also ensures that the charger stays cool and works reliably even under heavy loads. I think that’s what ultimately sets this charger apart from many of its competitors—it’s not just about the power, but about how effectively and safely that power is delivered. The multiple protection features add to its appeal, making it a trustworthy option for anyone looking to simplify their charging setup.

While there are a couple of small areas that could be improved, such as the inclusion of cables or better power distribution when all ports are occupied, these aren’t significant enough to detract from the overall positive experience I’ve had.

For those in search of a reliable and powerful charger that won’t break the bank, I wholeheartedly recommend the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro GaN charger. It’s an excellent companion for both everyday use and travel, and its performance has definitely earned it a permanent spot in my tech arsenal.

Deperai Super Power 65W Pro GaN Charger FAQ

1. What is GaN technology and how does it benefit this charger?

GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology allows the charger to be smaller, more efficient, and run cooler compared to traditional silicon-based chargers. This results in faster charging, better power conversion, and a compact design.

2. How many devices can the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro charger charge at once?

This charger has three ports—two USB-C and one USB-A—allowing you to charge up to three devices simultaneously.

3. Can the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro charge a laptop?

Yes, the charger supports up to 65W power output on the USB-C ports, making it capable of charging laptops, including a MacBook Air.

4. Does the charger support fast charging?

Yes, the Deperai Super Power 65W Pro supports multiple fast-charging protocols, including PD3.1 SPR, QC5, QC4+, SCP, and FCP, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices for fast charging.