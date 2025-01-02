LG Gram 2025 Laptops Unveiled: Harnessing Hybrid AI and Enhanced Connectivity Features

Discover the 2025 LG Gram Laptops with Intel Arrow Lake, featuring cloud and on-device AI, launching at CES 2025.

LG has recently announced the launch of its innovative 2025 LG Gram laptop series, just before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. This latest lineup introduces advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, both on-device and cloud-based, utilizing Intel’s newest Core Ultra H-Series (Arrow Lake) and Core Ultra V-Series (Lunar Lake) processors. This range includes the LG Gram Pro, Gram Pro 2-in-1, Gram, and Gram Book, with the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 receiving recognition with the CES 2025 Innovation Award due to its exemplary design and functionality.

Advanced Features and Specifications

The 2025 LG Gram laptops are engineered to deliver exceptional performance. The Intel Core Ultra H-Series (Arrow Lake) processors are designed for peak traditional PC performance, while the Intel Core Ultra V-Series (Lunar Lake) processors are optimized for AI-driven experiences. These are further enhanced with Microsoft Copilot+ certification, featuring capabilities like real-time video subtitle translation and AI-driven image generation.

Integrated AI Technologies

LG’s latest laptops harness cloud-based AI and on-device AI to provide an enriched user experience. The Gram Chat Cloud, powered by GPT-4o, offers comprehensive responses to user queries using expansive web-based datasets. This service is complimentary for the first year. Additionally, the on-device AI, derived from LG AI Research’s EXAONE large language model, includes a novel Time Travel feature that enhances productivity by allowing users to swiftly navigate through web pages, documents, and multimedia content.

Connectivity and Design

The entire range supports Gram Link 2.0, promoting seamless connectivity across various operating systems. This feature enables users to effortlessly share content and manage calls between PCs and mobile devices running on iOS and Android. The LG Gram Pro (17Z90TR) stands out with its high-performance Arrow Lake CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, catering to demanding tasks like graphic design and video editing. The Gram Pro 2-in-1 (16Z90TS) boasts a lightweight design with a 16-inch OLED display, while the LG Gram Book (15U50T) offers a 15.6-inch full-HD screen and a 720p HD webcam equipped with a privacy shutter.

All the 2025 LG Gram laptops will be officially unveiled at CES 2025, set to start on January 7 in Las Vegas.