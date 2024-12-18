POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life

The smartphone market has seen a surge in budget devices that aim to balance affordability and functionality, and the POCO C75 5G, priced at just Rs. 7,999, is no exception. After spending a few weeks with the device, I’ve come to appreciate how well it holds up against its competition. Here’s a detailed review that outlines my personal experience with this device.

Design and Build Quality

Right out of the box, the POCO C75 5G makes a solid impression with its modern design and sturdy build. The phone has a lightweight yet durable feel, thanks to the plastic back with a matte finish that resists smudges and fingerprints. The device boasts an IP52 rating, which means it’s splash-resistant, offering some peace of mind against accidental water splashes or light rain.

The side-mounted fingerprint sensor is conveniently placed, allowing easy access whether you’re holding the device in your left or right hand. It’s quick and responsive, unlocking the phone almost instantly. While it doesn’t have a premium feel, the overall design is functional and appealing for its price point.

Display: Smooth and Immersive

The 6.88-inch HD+ display is one of the standout features of the POCO C75 5G. With a 1640 x 720 pixel resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, scrolling through apps and navigating the UI feels incredibly smooth. Watching videos and playing games was enjoyable, thanks to the 600nits typical brightness, which ensured decent visibility even under bright sunlight.

What’s impressive is the Triple TUV Rheinland certification, which reduces eye strain during prolonged usage. While the HD+ resolution is not as sharp as Full HD displays, the vibrant color reproduction compensates for it. For daily tasks like browsing, social media, and streaming, the display does a commendable job.

Performance: Snappy and Reliable

Under the hood, the POCO C75 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, which is paired with an Adreno GPU for graphics. This combination delivers a smooth performance for most everyday tasks. Apps open quickly, and multitasking between several applications feels seamless.

I tested the phone with popular games like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile, and while the device isn’t designed for heavy gaming, it performed decently on medium graphics settings. Casual games and daily usage, including social media, streaming, and web browsing, were handled effortlessly.

The Android 14-based HyperOS skin is lightweight and user-friendly, offering a clean interface. The device comes with the promise of two years of OS updates and four years of security patches, ensuring that it remains updated and secure for a longer time. This is a welcome move in the budget segment, where regular updates are often overlooked.

Cameras: Hits and Misses

The POCO C75 5G features a 50MP Sony primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, which is capable of taking impressive shots in well-lit conditions. During my usage, I found the camera to perform exceptionally well outdoors, capturing detailed and vibrant images. The color accuracy is good, and the dynamic range is decent for a budget phone.

However, the performance takes a hit in low-light conditions, with noticeable noise creeping into the images. The secondary sensor is functional but doesn’t add much to the overall photography experience. The 5MP front camera is adequate for selfies and video calls, but it struggles with sharpness and detail, especially in artificial lighting.

Here are a few highlights from the camera performance:

Daylight photography : Crisp and detailed images.

: Crisp and detailed images. Low-light photography : Mediocre with visible noise.

: Mediocre with visible noise. Portrait mode : Decent edge detection, though not perfect.

: Decent edge detection, though not perfect. Selfies: Acceptable for casual use but not ideal for enthusiasts.

Battery Life: All-Day Endurance

One of the strongest aspects of the POCO C75 5G is its battery life. The phone is equipped with a 5160mAh battery, which easily lasts a full day of heavy usage. From streaming videos to playing games and browsing the internet, the battery held up remarkably well during my testing.

The 18W fast charging is a decent addition, though it isn’t the fastest in the segment. It takes approximately two hours to fully charge the phone, which is manageable but not groundbreaking. Still, considering the phone’s excellent battery optimization, this isn’t a dealbreaker.

Audio and Extras: Loud and Functional

The single speaker on the POCO C75 5G surprised me with its loudness. With 120 percent Super Volume, the audio output is more than sufficient for watching videos or attending calls in noisy environments. However, the lack of stereo speakers is noticeable if you’re used to richer audio quality.

The phone includes all the necessary connectivity features, including 5G support, which ensures faster internet speeds and future-proofing. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor works flawlessly, and there’s also face unlock for added convenience.

Software Experience: HyperOS in Action

The POCO C75 5G runs on Android 14-based HyperOS, which offers a clean and optimized user experience. During my time with the phone, I appreciated the minimal bloatware and smooth transitions between apps. HyperOS strikes a balance between functionality and simplicity, making it ideal for first-time smartphone users as well as tech enthusiasts.

POCO’s promise of two years of OS updates and four years of security patches ensures that the device will stay relevant for a long time. This is a significant advantage for a budget smartphone, where software updates are often neglected.

What Could Be Improved?

While the POCO C75 5G has several strengths, it does have its fair share of limitations:

HD+ resolution: A Full HD display would have been a better choice, especially considering the competition in this price range. Low-light camera performance: The primary camera struggles in challenging lighting conditions. Charging speed: Although 18W fast charging is decent, faster charging would have been more competitive. Lack of stereo speakers: A dual-speaker setup would have enhanced the multimedia experience.

Who Should Buy the POCO C75 5G?

The POCO C75 5G is an excellent choice for users looking for a budget-friendly 5G smartphone that doesn’t compromise on essential features. It’s ideal for:

Casual users : People who use their phones primarily for browsing, social media, and video streaming.

: People who use their phones primarily for browsing, social media, and video streaming. Students : A reliable option for online classes, gaming, and everyday tasks.

: A reliable option for online classes, gaming, and everyday tasks. Battery-conscious users: If you prioritize battery life, this phone will not disappoint.

However, if you’re a photography enthusiast or a heavy gamer, you might want to explore alternatives with better camera systems or higher processing power.

Final Verdict

After using the POCO C75 5G for an extended period, I can confidently say that it is a well-rounded device for its price segment. The smooth display, solid battery life, and clean software experience make it a compelling option for budget-conscious buyers. While it has a few shortcomings, such as the lack of Full HD resolution and average low-light camera performance, these are acceptable trade-offs for the price.

If you’re looking for a reliable 5G smartphone that offers modern features without breaking the bank, the POCO C75 5G is worth considering. It delivers a balanced performance, ensuring a good user experience for day-to-day tasks.

In summary, the POCO C75 5G proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a smartphone that can handle all your basic needs with ease. It’s not perfect, but it punches well above its weight in the budget smartphone category.

FAQs About POCO C75 5G

1. What is the display size and resolution of the POCO C75 5G?

The POCO C75 5G features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

2. Does the POCO C75 5G support 5G connectivity?

Yes, the POCO C75 5G supports 5G connectivity, making it future-proof for faster internet speeds.

3. What processor powers the POCO C75 5G?

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, paired with an Adreno GPU for graphics.

4. How is the battery life on the POCO C75 5G?

The device packs a 5160mAh battery, which offers excellent all-day usage. It supports 18W fast charging.

5. How many years of software updates does the POCO C75 5G offer?

The POCO C75 5G comes with two years of OS updates and four years of security patches.