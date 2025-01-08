Amazfit Active 2 with 1.32″ AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, GPS Announced

08/01/2025
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Amazfit Active 2
Unveiled at CES 2025, the Amazfit Active 2 features a 1.32″ AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, GPS, and is now available for pre-order.

Amazfit has unveiled its newest smartwatch, the Amazfit Active 2, at CES 2025. As a successor to the original Active model, this device boasts several upgraded features, including a 1.32″ AMOLED display, a stainless-steel frame, and a sapphire glass screen on the premium version. It’s designed to be lightweight and versatile for all types of users.

Enhanced Performance and Connectivity

The Amazfit Active 2 operates on Zepp OS 2.0 and supports connectivity through Bluetooth 5.2. Compatible with Android 7.0 and higher as well as iOS 14.0 and above, it ensures wide accessibility. The watch includes an in-built microphone and speaker, supporting Bluetooth calling and integration with Amazon Alexa for voice commands.

Comprehensive Health and Fitness Tracking

With the new BioTracker 6.0 PPG biosensor system, the watch can monitor a range of biometrics more accurately. This model introduces improved algorithms for heart rate and sleep tracking and includes a barometer for precise altitude measurements. For fitness enthusiasts, it offers over 160 sports modes, smart recognition for various strength and sports movements, and a Zepp Coach for tailored training guidance.

Navigation and Other Smart Features

The watch is equipped with five satellite positioning systems, including GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS, enhancing navigation capabilities. It also features smart notifications for calls, apps, and reminders, and allows music and camera control directly from your wrist.

Design and Durability

The Amazfit Active 2 is available in two versions: a standard model with a silicone strap and a premium variant with a leather strap. It is water-resistant up to 5 ATM and boasts a compact design, measuring 43.9×43.9×9.9mm and weighing between 29.5g and 31.65g depending on the version.

Battery Life and Pricing

The device promises a battery life of up to 10 days with typical use, and up to 19 days in battery saver mode. The standard edition is priced at USD 99.99, while the premium version is available for USD 129.99.

The Amazfit Active 2 is currently available for pre-order in the United States and will be released globally in February 2025.

Source.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Latest Smartwatches that are available under Rs.5000 in January 2025!
Latest Smartwatches that are available under Rs.5000 in January 2025!
5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more
5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more
Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025!
Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025!
Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
View all stories
Latest Smartwatches that are available under Rs.5000 in January 2025! 5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025! Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025! Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More! Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!