Logitech Signature Slim MK950 Combo Review: Slim, Stylish, and Supremely Functional

Finding the perfect keyboard and mouse combo that seamlessly blends work and personal life is a challenge, but the Logi Signature Slim Combo MK950 rises to the occasion. Having used this device extensively, I can confidently say it feels almost magical. Whether switching between work and personal computers, customizing shortcuts, or enjoying quiet typing and clicking, this combo delivers an exceptional experience.

Design and Build

Right off the bat, the Logi Signature Slim Combo MK950 impressed me with its sleek and modern design. The keyboard measures 134.8mm in height, 433.8mm in width, and 23.1mm in depth, while the mouse comes in at 108.2mm x 61mm x 38.8mm. The slim profile of both not only looks great on my desk but also frees up some valuable space. The build quality is top-notch, with a sturdy feel that I really appreciate. The low carbon aluminum plate on the keyboard adds a touch of luxury to it. The keyboard weighs 685g with batteries and 662.6g without, while the mouse is 101.3g with batteries and 76.3g without.

What’s really cool is Logitech’s commitment to sustainability. The graphite version I have is made with 62% post-consumer recycled plastic, and even the off-white version is eco-friendly, using 48% and 25% post-consumer recycled plastic for the keyboard and mouse respectively. Knowing that the packaging is FSC-certified and the product is carbon neutral makes me feel good about my purchase. It’s awesome to see a company taking sustainability seriously.

Performance and Features

Let’s talk about performance – this MK950 combo delivers. The keyboard is an absolute joy to type on, with whisper-quiet keys (over 90% quieter than Logitech M185) that are perfect whether I’m hammering out work emails or chatting with friends online. The keys have just the right amount of travel, striking a perfect balance between tactile feedback and noise reduction. It’s honestly the most comfortable keyboard I’ve ever used, and the full-size layout with number pad is convenient.

The mouse is equally impressive. It tracks smoothly and accurately across my screen, making navigation effortless. It’s super responsive, and the ergonomic design with rubber grips fits my hand like a glove. Whether I’m editing photos or simply browsing the web, this mouse makes everything feel effortless. Its SmartWheel technology allows for both precise and super-fast scrolling, and the quiet clicks are appreciated.

But one of the things I love most about this combo is the Easy-Switch feature. I have a work laptop and a personal desktop, and being able to seamlessly switch between them with the touch of a button is an absolute game-changer. No more unplugging and replugging receivers or dealing with Bluetooth pairing headaches. It’s so intuitive and saves me so much time and hassle. This feature alone makes the MK950 worth its weight in gold.

Customization with Logi Options+

I’m really impressed with the customization options available through the Logi Options+ app. I’m using it on my Windows laptop, and it lets me personalize both the keyboard and mouse settings to fit my workflow perfectly. I’ve remapped some keys, created custom shortcuts for tasks I do frequently, and even tweaked the mouse pointer speed to my liking (adjustable DPI from 400-4000). It’s really cool how much control it gives you.

The only downside is that the Logi Options+ app isn’t available for all platforms. I know some people use Chrome OS or Linux, and it’s not compatible with those. But even without the app, the keyboard and mouse work perfectly fine. So, it’s not a dealbreaker, but it’s definitely a nice bonus if you’re on a compatible system.

Battery Life and Connectivity

The keyboard uses 2xAAA batteries with a 36-month lifespan, while the mouse uses a single AA battery lasting 24 months. This translates to minimal interruptions for battery changes. The combo can be connected using the Logi Bolt USB receiver or Bluetooth 5.1, both providing a reliable 10-meter range.

Pros and Cons of the Logi Signature Slim Combo MK950

Pros

Sleek and Modern Design: The keyboard and mouse both feature a slim profile that looks great and saves desk space.

High Build Quality: Sturdy construction with a low carbon aluminum plate on the keyboard adds a touch of luxury.

Sustainability: Made with post-consumer recycled plastic (62% for the graphite keyboard, 61% for the graphite mouse, 48% and 25% for the off-white versions), FSC-certified packaging, and carbon-neutral certification.

Comfortable Typing and Ergonomic Mouse: The keyboard provides excellent tactile feedback with minimal noise, while the mouse’s ergonomic design with rubber grips ensures comfortable use.

Easy-Switch Feature: Seamlessly switch between multiple devices (up to three) with the touch of a button, enhancing productivity.

Reliable Connectivity: Connect using the Logi Bolt USB receiver or Bluetooth 5.1 with a 10-meter range.

Full-Size Layout: The keyboard includes a number pad and tilt legs for an 8-degree typing angle, enhancing usability.

Cons

Limited Compatibility for Logi Options+: The app is not available for Chrome OS, Linux, iPadOS, iOS, and Android, limiting customization options on these platforms.

Non-Rechargeable Batteries: Both the keyboard and mouse use non-rechargeable alkaline batteries, which may require periodic replacement.

Price: At Rs 12,995, it may be considered expensive compared to other keyboard and mouse combos.

Conclusion

The Logi Signature Slim Combo MK950 is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to enhance their productivity while maintaining a balance between work and personal life. Its sleek design, excellent build quality, and thoughtful features make it stand out in a crowded market. The commitment to sustainability is an added bonus, making it a purchase you can feel good about.

If you’re in the market for a new keyboard and mouse combo that offers seamless device switching, customization options, and a quiet, comfortable user experience, the MK950 is definitely worth considering. It’s a versatile and reliable tool that’s well-suited for today’s blended lifestyles.